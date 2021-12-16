UNION, N.J, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco

Elizabethtown Gas Ranks Highest in Customer Satisfaction for 7th Consecutive Year

UNION, N.J., December 16, 2021 – For the seventh consecutive year, Elizabethtown Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI), is ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among Midsize Utilities by J.D. Power.

In addition to the #1 overall ranking among comparable gas utilities, Elizabethtown Gas achieved the top spot across three study factors: price, corporate citizenship, and communications.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of all our Elizabethtown Gas employees who maintain the highest standard for customer service,” said Christie McMullen, President, Chief Operating Officer, Elizabethtown Gas. “We treat our customers as valued partners in our efforts to deliver safe, reliable, affordable clean energy.”

Elizabethtown Gas earned a 772-point customer satisfaction rating out of 1,000-point scale. Ratings are based on responses from online surveys between January 2021 and October 2021.

About Elizabethtown Gas

Elizabethtown Gas, a subsidiary of SJI (NYSE: SJI), delivers safe, reliable, and affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to over 300,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in parts of Union, Middlesex, Sussex, Warren, Hunterdon, Morris and Mercer counties. For seven years in a row, Elizabethtown Gas has ranked highest in customer satisfaction for residential gas service among east midsize utilities by J.D. Power. For more information, visit elizabethtowngas.com.

About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy infrastructure holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to customers through two primary subsidiaries: SJI Utilities (SJIU) and SJI Energy Enterprises (SJIEE). SJIU houses the company’s regulated natural gas utility operations, delivering safe, reliable and affordable natural gas to more than 700,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across New Jersey via its South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas subsidiaries. SJIEE houses the company’s non-utility operations primarily focused on clean energy development and decarbonization via renewable energy production and energy management activities. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer – Elizabethtown Gas received the highest score in the East Midsize segment of the J.D. Power 2015-2021 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Studies of customers’ satisfaction nationally among gas residential customers. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

