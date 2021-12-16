SRA Named Global Fintech Leader in Center for Financial Professionals 2022 Report

Richmond, Virginia, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic Risk Associates (SRA), a risk and performance technology solution and risk consulting services leader, has been named a global fintech leader in the Center for Financial Professionals (CeFPro) Fintech Leaders 2022 – Top 30 report. The list and insightful report are released annually to recognize exceptional performance by key technology firms in the financial services and fintech industry and recognized globally.

CeFPro’s Fintech Leaders 2022 Report is a rigorous program that reports on the status of the fintech industry and ranks fintech leaders. The Fintech Leaders report is one of the most comprehensive industry-led analyses on the status and direction of the implementation of financial technology in financial services, advised by nearly 2,000 industry professionals and an expert panel of 60+ Advisory Board members. CeFPro devised a painstaking methodology to transform the results of the survey into a comprehensive report assisting all relevant parties with a thorough understanding and insight into financial risk, technology advances, governance and regulatory compliance to the fintech industry. Fintech Leaders 2022 covers a host of topics, including key opportunities, investment priorities, benefits, challenges, and more.

“It’s great to see SRA recognized as a Fintech Leader, by such a reputable and prestigious association like CeFPro, who provides an impartial view of leading technology solution providers to the financial services industry, said Michael Glotz, SRA CEO and Co-Founder. “This is a great honor for our team as we are on a mission to deliver creative solutions for our customers to support their enterprise risk, compliance, and fintech due diligence needs through our technology and collective expertise.”

“SRA are focused and have achieved a great position within Fintech Leaders 2022. They have risk and performance solutions that cover several of the categories within the survey, which raised their overall profile and status” said Andreas Simou, Managing Director at CeFPro.

While working closely with key banking customers over the last year, SRA developed a “Fintech Partner Due Diligence Framework” and cloud-based digital assessment tool to help banks monitor, track and identify risks related to their fintech vendors. The objective of this risk & performance framework is to ensure fintech’s appropriately support the strategic and financial goals of the bank. It was designed to measure the initial review and ongoing monitoring of the fintech, as well as the financial profile and health of each partner. What’s unique is SRA’s ongoing monitoring services through Watchtower, an integrated risk and performance platform that establishes KPI’s and KRI’s for a bank's fintech partnership program.

About CeFPro

The Center for Financial Professionals (CeFPro®) is an international research organization and the focal point for financial risk professionals to advance through renowned thought-leadership, knowledge sharing, unparalleled networking, industry solutions and lead generation. CeFPro is driven by and dedicated to high quality and reliable primary market research. It is this market research that allows us to provide an excellent portfolio of peer-to-peer conferences, live interactive webinars, industry led content and a membership area for the industry to connect.

Learn more about the CeFPro at www.cefpro.com or Fintech Leaders at www.fintech-leaders.com

About Strategic Risk Associates

Strategic Risk Associates (SRA) is a technology solution provider and risk management consulting practice serving Financial Services, Insurance and Technology Industries. SRA's proprietary technology and methodology was designed and built “by bankers, for bankers” enabling clients to navigate risk and drive growth. SRA Watchtower is a risk intelligence and intuitive performance management platform built to continuously inform, enlighten, and empower banking executives and boards. SRA has helped hundreds of banks effectively navigate through significant risk events since the 2008 financial crisis. Learn more here.

