Global Continuous Inkjet Printers Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR Of 5.70% during the Forecast Period; Quince Market Insights

Pune, India, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global continuous inkjet printers market was estimated to value USD 14.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70 % during the forecast period 2021 to 2030. As per the recent report by Quince Market Insights. Inkjet printing is a type of computer printing that recreates a digital image by propelling droplets of ink onto plastic and paper substrates. The inkjet technology or printing is a print head that emits a pattern of tiny drops of ink onto a substrate deprived of touching it.

Additionally, dots of inkjet printers are using several different colored inks together to form photo-quality images. It can also be used to apply coatings, deposit exact amounts of functional materials, and even build macro or micro-structures. Advantages of using inkjet technology comprise reduction of provision of higher quality output, reduced manufacturing costs, faster prototyping, implementation of just-in-time manufacture, and conversion of processes from analog to digital.

Conversely, factors such as the high working speed of digital printing as associated with other printing methods such as dry heat transfer printing for bulk printing, screen printing, and growing use of laser printers, are expected to hamper the market development during the forecast period.

The laser printers act as an alternative for inkjet printers, thereby posing a potent risk to the market. The laser printer offers minor running prices and has high printing capacity as associated with a continuous inkjet printer.

By Product Type

The continuous inkjet printers market is segmented by product type as high speed utilization CIJ printers, medium duty CIJ printers, light duty CIJ printers, and specialty CIJ printers.

The specialty CIJ printers is expected to the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The segment growth is on account of high demand from end user segments such as the automotive and food industries.

By End User

There are two types of end user in the continuous inkjet printers market industrial and commercial. The commercial segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to high demand from several industries, such as automotive, and cosmetics.

By Region

There are major five types of regions in the continuous inkjet printers market include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as the fastest-growing regional sector during the forecast period. The regional market growth is on account of considerable opportunities based on the low cost of labor and manufacturing, which makes the region a noticeable location for setting up manufacturing plants mass production of continuous inkjet printers.

Additionally, the latest outbreak of the COVID-19 across the globe has badly impacted regional development. China being a noticeable dealer of foils and films used in packaging printing is anticipated to be highly affected by the pandemic. Also, several European printing companies are reliant on China for the supply of chemicals that are used as input materials in printing measures, such as constituents of inks and solvents.

Recent Developments

July 2018- Brother Industries, Ltd., (Japan) an electronic manufacturing company introduced a new series of INKvestment inkjet printers, specifically MFC-J995DW XL and MFC-J995DW. Wherein, MFC-J995DW inkjet printer can be used deprived of refilling the ink of the printer for nearly one year and MFC-J995DW XL inkjet printer can be used without refilling the ink of the printer for two years.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Market

Several industries across the globe have been negatively impacted due to COVID-19. The reason being significant disruptions experienced by their respective supply-chain operations, and manufacturing facilities as a result of precautionary lockdowns that were obligatory by governing establishments worldwide. The same relates to the global continuous inkjet printers market.

Furthermore, user demand has also decreased as individuals are now keen on removing non-essential expenditures from their own budgets as the overall economic status of most individuals has been mostly affected by COVID-19. These above-mentioned factors are predicted to burden the revenue trajectory of the global continuous inkjet printers market over the years to come. Though, as individual governing establishments begin to lift these compulsory lockdowns, the global market is expected to improve accordingly.

Some Major Findings of the Global Continuous Inkjet Printers Market Report Include:

An in-depth global continuous inkjet printer’s market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Profiles of major market players operating in the global continuous inkjet printers market, which include Linx Printing Technologies (U.K.), Hitachi (Japan), Videojet (Mumbai), Markem Imaje (Switzerland), ID Technology (U.S.), Domino Printing Sciences (U.K), Engineered Printing Solutions (USA), Konica Minolta, Inc (Japan), Keyence Corporation (Japan), Numeric (USA), Leibinger (U.S.), ITW Diagraph (U.S.), ATD Ltd (U.K.), KGK Jet (India), Citronix, and United Barcode Systems (U.S.)

Key impact factor analysis across regions includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global continuous inkjet printers market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global continuous inkjet printers market

Browse key industry insights from the report, “ Global Continuous Inkjet Printers Market , by Product Type (Medium Duty CIJ Printers, High Speed Utilization CIJ Printers, Light Duty CIJ Printers, Specialty CIJ Printers), End Users (Industrial, Commercial), Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America)” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

