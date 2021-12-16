Steve Bryant Joins Risk Strategies as Managing Director, Higher Education Risk Management Leader

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced Steve Bryant has joined as Managing Director, Higher Education Risk Management Leader. In this role, Bryant will work to further develop and enhance the higher education team and risk management services. He will collaborate with regional and practice leaders to provide industry-leading risk management, risk financing and insurance products for higher education clients.



“Higher education institutions have unique and complex challenges that require tailored solutions and strategies to mitigate their risk. Steve’s extensive background in higher education risk management makes him the perfect fit to help us strengthen our specialty services for education clients,” said Terry Lyons, National Education Practice Leader for Risk Strategies. “We welcome Steve to the Risk Strategies family.”

Bryant began his career in the insurance industry in 1981 with Marsh USA. He has held positions as corporate risk manager and consultant to several industries. In 2002, Bryant joined the Texas Tech University System where he served for the last 19 years as Managing Director for the Office of Risk Management, there he coordinated and administered the insurance and risk management program for the university. Bryant was a major contributor to student organization risk management, emergency action planning, business continuity planning, enterprise risk management, and implementing the self-funded auto program.

“Risk Strategies has invested in and has dedicated specialists to support higher education clients to help them manage their evolving risk exposures. I am looking forward to the opportunity to partner with universities and colleges across the country to provide comprehensive advisory and risk management consulting services,” said Steve Bryant.

Bryant has earned his CRM and ARM designations as well as served as faculty for the Certified School Risk Manager program for the National Alliance. He was proud to serve on the National Alliance Curriculum Advisory Committee for Principles of Risk Management. Bryant also taught Principles of Risk Management and Insurance in the College of Business at Texas Tech University. He served on the University Risk Management and Insurance Association Board of Directors from 2006-2011 and chaired the design, implementation and administration of a key strategic element for the University Risk Management Insurance Association (URMIA), in addition to serving on several committees for the organization. Bryant is a past president of URMIA and in 2014 was named Distinguished Risk Manager.

