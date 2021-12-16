ONE Future Announces New Executive Director

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Nation's Energy Future ("ONE Future") today announced that Richard Hyde will retire from his position as Executive Director after seven years. Jim Kibler, CEO & Managing Member of Next Paradigm Advisors, LLC, has been named the new Executive Director by the Board. Richard's last day with ONE Future will be December 31, 2021. Jim's first official day as Executive Director will be January 1, 2022.

"I am tremendously excited about rejoining ONE Future," said Jim Kibler, Executive Director, ONE Future. "As one of seven founding directors of the organization, I believe in its value proposition as it relates to the industry's changing focus on creating efficiencies and preserving the environment. I look forward to the challenge of trying to build upon Richard's tremendous success in growing the organization in its impact as an honest broker and thought leader."

The ONE Future Coalition is a group of more than 50 natural gas companies working together to voluntarily reduce methane emissions across the natural gas value chain to 1% (or less) by 2025 and is comprised of some of the largest natural gas production, gathering & boosting, processing, transmission & storage and distribution companies in the U.S. and represents more than 15% of the U.S. natural gas value chain.

"When ONE Future started in 2014, it was seven companies that came together with an idea to reduce emissions to one percent or less by 2025, to ensure the future of natural gas as a foundational fuel. Since then, our membership has increased more than seven-fold and we are now more than 50 members strong," said Richard Hyde, former Executive Director, ONE Future. "I'm very proud of the growth the Coalition has achieved under my stead, as well as the great partnerships we've formed with the EPA and other groups and of the progress we've achieved in emissions reduction. I know Jim Kibler's tenacity and enthusiasm will serve him well as steward for our dynamic group, and I am confident he will make a lasting impression on the organization."

"In a relatively short time, Richard has brought together companies and organizations for one common and important goal. In doing so, he's built great teamwork, inspired idea and best practice sharing across sectors, improved the understanding among key elected officials and regulators of the power of the industry's voluntary efforts, and has been an outstanding ambassador for the natural gas industry. His work built a very strong foundation that our new leader can further strengthen and improve on, as we continue to show what committed and engaged parties across the entire natural gas value chain can do by working together," said Jim Schwartz, Senior Director, Sustainability & Communications, EagleClaw Midstream and ONE Future BOD member.

Through the efforts of coalition members, ONE Future has surpassed its one percent goal in each of the four years that it has reported its methane intensity. The 2020 Methane Intensity Report, released in November 2021, registered an intensity level of 0.424% (versus the 2025 goal of 1.0%), beating its one percent goal by 58%. This means that methane emissions by coalition members across the natural gas value chain consisted of only about one-third of one percent of all natural gas produced and delivered, demonstrating that the natural gas industry can minimize methane emissions and increase production and throughput while supplying much needed energy to the U.S. and around the globe for years to come.

About ONE Future

ONE Future was formed when seven companies came together in 2014 with a focus to collectively achieve a science-based average rate of methane emissions across our facilities equivalent to one percent or less of total natural gas production. Since our formation, we have grown to more than 50 companies accounting for some of the largest natural gas producers, transmission, and distribution companies in the U.S. ONE Future members operate in 16 out of the 38 production basins and have distribution operations in 36 out of the 50 states, other segments of the value chain operate in multiple regions of the country as well. Therefore, ONE Future's data represent a geographically diverse and material share of the U.S. natural gas supply chain. For more information visit Home | One Future.

ONE Future Media Contact:

Beverly Jernigan

713-494-1733

beverly@beverlypr.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.