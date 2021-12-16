Indonesia Mobile Crane Market Report 2021-2027: Rise in Demand for Nickel and Tin Driving the Mining Activities and Demand

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Mobile Crane Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Indonesia mobile crane market size will be valued at USD 315.1 million by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.06% by volume during 2021-2027

The report considers the present scenario of the Indonesia crane market and market dynamics for the forecast period 2021-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the Indonesia crane market.



There is a rise in demand for nickel and tin in the global market, which is the driving force for the growth of the mining industry in Indonesia. Therefore, demand for a crawler crane is expected to rise due to growth in the mining industry.

Indonesia government is investing in wind energy generation projects such as the Sukabumi wind farm project for achieving the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050. These projects can drive demand for the rough terrain crane market in Indonesia.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Indonesia is import oriented market for cranes. Some original equipment manufacturers, such as Sany, have their manufacturing units in Indonesia. Some OEMs such as Tadano and Terex corporation hire third parties such as United tractor and PT Berlian Cranserco, respectively, to distribute and sell its product. OEMs can partner with a local distributor to sell their project.

INDONESIA MOBILE CRANE MARKET INSIGHTS

Government investment in power generation through renewable energy projects is fueling the growth of the mobile crane market in Indonesia.

The manufacturing of stainless steel is expected to rise due to the increase in the number of Chinese companies setting up their manufacturing plants in Indonesia.

Growth in the mining sector in Indonesia due to the rise in demand for nickel and tin leads to a surge in sales of mobile crane and hoist market in Indonesia.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN THE REPORT

Indonesia to Develop 89 New Strategic Projects of an Estimated USD 99 billion quadrillion between 2020-2024. This will fuel the growth of the mobile crane market in Indonesia.

In Indonesia, the mobile crane rental market is growing rapidly. With the rise in construction activities in Indonesia, end-users prefer to have rental equipment as it is more cost-efficient.

Major Vendors

Tadano Ltd

Manitex International, Inc

Manitowoc Cranes

Sani Group

Kobelco Cranes

Liebherr group

Konecranes

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd

Terex corporation

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

Other Prominent Vendors

Mammoet

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Link-Belt Cranes

LiuGong

Kato Works

Distributors

TAT Hong Holdings Ltd

United Tractors

Multicrane Perkasa.PT

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?

This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of:

Volume (Unit sales)

Crane Type

Application

Gross Power

Value (USD)

Crane Type

Application

Gross Power

Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in Indonesia major projects and investments, dynamics, and market share

Examples of latest technologies

Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the Indonesia crane market share

Complete supply chain analysis

Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market

Company Profile of 9 key vendors and 5 other prominent vendors

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 - Introduction

Market Snapshot

Executive Summary

Section 2 - The Market Overview

Economic Scenario, FDI, Advantage of Indonesia, Infrastructure Investment Analysis, Key Economic Regions, Mobile Import/ Export Analysis, Competitive Edge, Supply Chain Insight, COVID-19 Impact

Section 3- Technological Advancements

Advent of new Technology

Section 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends

Section 5 - Indonesia Mobile Crane Market (Type & Application)

Indonesia Mobile Crane Market by Type

Mobile Cranes

Crawler Cranes

Rough Terrain Cranes

All Terrain Cranes

Truck Mounted Cranes

Others

Indonesia Mobile Crane Market by Application

Construction Crane Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value

Mining Crane Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value

Transport/ Port Crane Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value

Manufacturing Crane Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value

Other Crane Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value

INDONESIA Crane Market by Lifting Capacity

< 20 Tons Mobile Crane Market Size & Forecast (Volume & Value)

20-100 Tons Mobile Crane Market Size & Forecast (Volume & Value)

11-200 Tons Mobile Crane Market Size & Forecast (Volume & Value)

>200 Tons Mobile Crane Market Size & Forecast (Volume & Value)

Section 6 - Competitive Landscape

Company Profile of major Vendors (Liebherr, Konecranes, Kobelco, Tadano, Terex Corporation, Manitowoc, SANY, Zoomlion, XCMG)

Other Prominent vendors

Distributors Profile

Section 7 - Report Summary

Key Insights

Section 8 - Appendix

