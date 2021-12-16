Introducing Epomaker Lite - an Innovative Shallow Gasket Mount Mechanical Keyboard

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epomaker announces the Epomaker Lite , a 60% form factor wireless mechanical keyboard whose patented Shallow Gasket-Mount design makes it unique from any other traditional gasket-mount keyboard on the market. In addition to the new design, the Epomaker Lite also features many attractive features such as hot swappable switches, wired and wireless dual connectivity, and multi-device simultaneous connection.

What's a Gasket-Mount Structure?

The core concept of a gasket-mount design is to provide a soft typing feeling and raindrop-like typing sounds by avoiding direct contact between the keyboard plate and the other components. Instead of using screws to support inner components, traditional gasket structures use small pieces of rubber gaskets on the edges inside the keyboard, making the gaskets be the main contact points between the inner bottom of the case, the PCB, and top plate. Nonetheless, the conventional gasket structures only have the gaskets padding on the edges of the keyboard, leaving the center empty. This causes a lack of support in the main typing area, resulting in an inconsistent sound and typing feel.

Differences Between Epomaker Shallow Gasket Design and Traditional Design

Compared to the typical gasket design, the Epomaker Lite creatively adopts a Shallow Gasket design, which has a silicone pad inserted between the plate and the PCB. The pad is meticulously made of lightweight silicone with a specifically designed shape, which forms a 0.2 mm soft cushion being attached under each switch and stabilizer to provide a soft-yet-stable foundation. The silicone pad also isolates the noise and cushions the shock under every keystroke without affecting the stability of the keys. With the Gasket pad, the time-consuming process of cutting individual foam pieces to shape, pasting glue stickers, and adding the foam pieces is no longer needed.

Fully Customizable, Maximized Productivity

On top of the innovative structure, the Lite is fully customizable. Being hot swappable, users can change the switches easily without soldering. They can also remap the keyboard layout, create macros, and customize the RGB backlighting by using the exclusive software. With a built-in wireless Bluetooth 5.1 chip, the Lite allows users to enjoy a stable wireless connection. It can be paired with up to three devices and still be connected with a wired device via a Type-C cable. Thanks to the compatibility with Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows, users can simply press shortcut keys to seamlessly switch between the four devices to build an intuitive multi-tasking workflow.

Pricing and Availability

Epomaker Lite will be released at 10:00 a.m. on Dec. 16 (EST) on Kickstarter. The super early bird price starts at just $79 on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Lite is available in different versions and color schemes. For more details, please visit the Epomaker Lite Kickstarter Campaign .

Related Files

Epomaker Lite Shallow Gasket Keyboard Press Release.pdf

Related Images











Image 1: Epomaker Lite Shallow Gasket Mechanical Keyboard





Epomaker Lite Shallow Gasket Mechanical Keyboard (Theory Version)









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment