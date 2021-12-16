A Cutting-Edge Solution to the Talent Pandemic Blues: Silicon Valley Think Tank Launches Initiative to Empower Organizations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Minds today announced the launch of its Innovation Minds Enterprise, a consulting and advisory service packaged with a cloud solution offering a new way for organizations to create a workplace environment that maximizes employee experience, innovation and retention.



According to a recent report by McKinsey and Company, companies with highly engaged employees outperform competitors by 147%, yet only 31% of employees are engaged in their work.

This low level of engagement is not new. Over the past year, however, it has, for the first time, created a true pandemic of talent loss, with more than 40% of employees stating that they are considering moving to another company rather than going back to the old ways of working in their current organization.

Bala Balasubramaniam, the CEO and founder of Innovation Minds, says: “There is no time to waste for companies wanting to retain their best talent. We have developed a surefire methodology to help leaders ready to take action now. And it works whether your workplace is in-person, remote, or hybrid.”

In its extensive experience via interviews with potential clients and through its podcast “At the Edge,” Innovation Minds has verified without a doubt that declining engagement and employee experience has led to talent loss at a pandemic level. The solution requires immediate C-suite intervention to effect desperately needed transformation.

Humanizing the employee experience and providing tools to maximize engagement in both the real and virtual workplace can result in a 2-5X improvement in employee satisfaction, productivity, innovation, and yes, even happiness.

“Employee experience includes everything a company’s employees see, feel, hear, and touch, through the entire life cycle from recruitment to the exit interview,” adds Rosemary Rein, SVP of Product at Innovation Minds. “Although of course, if your employee experience is top-notch, you won’t need to worry so much about exit interviews.”

Innovation Minds has identified three key, distinct factors that make up employee experience: engagement, productivity, and innovation. An organization needs to attend to all three with full attention to create a truly successful and sustainable experience culture.

To address this, the team at Innovation Minds comprises experts in employee experience, innovation, emerging technology, and change management, all necessary elements of the demanded transformation. Its upgraded cloud solution, combined with this unmatchable personal expertise, provides organizations a surefire way to build and sustain a breakthrough employee experience.

“What makes Innovation Minds different from other perhaps similar companies is our high level of thought leadership in the areas we work in,” points out Michael Lee, SVP of Strategy. “Our team knows its stuff, and we provide direct, personal attention to every organization we work with.”

As part of the Experience Audit, Innovation Minds helps organizations improve by focusing on four core elements:



Gaining and developing employee trust by combining Head, Heart and Technology. Encouraging ideas to flow freely. Creating a sustainable framework connecting people, events, projects, and ideas. Developing a culture where all employees feel they belong and are making a difference.

In a next step in its support process, Innovation Minds will be opening IDEA LAB in San Jose, California in February 2022, offering the existing cloud advisory solution on an in-person basis for those within travelling distance. Stay tuned for more information about this upcoming launch.

If you’re looking to out-perform your competitors in 2022, Innovation Minds’ Experience Audit will help. Put employee experience at the center of your new year planning and contact the Innovation Minds team today for a free diagnostic consultation on your existing employee experience including suggestions of how to improve it.

Media, please schedule interviews with the leadership team at Innovation Minds, or request more information, at the email address or phone number below.

Media Contact: Sezhiyan Balasubramaniam

Innovation Minds

1-408-605-8471

Bala@innovationminds.com



