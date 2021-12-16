REALTORS® Relief Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Campaign Exceeds $8.5M Goal for Disaster Relief

Chicago, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The REALTORS® Relief Foundation’s Hope Rising campaign has recently surpassed its fundraising goal of $8.5 million. RRF provides housing relief to victims of hurricanes, floods, wildfires and other disasters.

“I am so proud to see our members and industry come together and support such an important cause,” said NAR President Leslie Rouda Smith, a Realtor® from Plano, Texas, and a broker associate at Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate in Dallas. “Our hearts are with those impacted by last week’s tornadoes that devastated portions of the southern and central United States. Surpassing this fundraising goal means that RRF is prepared to provide relief to victims of natural disasters.”

The campaign received more than 2,500 donations from Realtors®, state and local Realtor® associations, MLS organizations and other companies. Lead supporters included Texas REALTORS® (Lead Large State), Arkansas REALTORS® (Lead Small State), Northeast Florida Association of REALTORS® (Lead Local) and realtor.com® (Lead Corporate Donor). Major donations were also received from NAR and its subsidiary organizations ($1,250,000) and Florida REALTORS® ($600,000). Associations of all sizes made contributions, including the Eastern Arkansas REALTORS® Association, which pledged $30 per member. The campaign saw unprecedented support from corporations as well, including Stellar MLS ($250,000), Midwest Real Estate Data ($100,000), Homes.com ($100,000) and Bright MLS ($100,000).

“We challenged ourselves with the goal of $8.5 million, which surpassed the amount the Foundation raised in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks,” Smith said. “The success of this campaign demonstrates the Realtor® spirit of service and dedication to caring for our communities.”

During last month’s REALTORS® Conference & Expo in San Diego, the New York State Association of REALTORS®, New Jersey REALTORS® and Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty all announced investments to push RRF past the $8.5 million target as the Campaign Over-Goal Partners.

“The Hope Rising campaign was RRF’s first step in establishing sustainable reserves to ensure we are always prepared to help those in need during times of crisis,” said RRF President Michael Ford. “The Realtor® community has always generously supported RRF and they showed up in a big way in 2021. This 20th anniversary campaign is the perfect way to honor our past while also preparing for the future.”

Since 2001, RRF has awarded over $33 million in aid, which has funded over 100 disaster recoveries and helped 17,000 families in 40 states and territories. With NAR covering all administrative costs, 100% of all funds collected are distributed to disaster relief causes.

The 20th anniversary campaign concludes on December 31, 2021. To learn more about RRF, visit https://nar.realtor/rrf.

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

# # #

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.