ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 DECEMBER 2021 AT 5.00 P.M.
ROBIT PLC GRANTS OWN SHARES FOR BOARD’S ANNUAL COMPENSATION AND FOR CEO AND CFO AS PART OF ANNUAL SALARY
At its meeting on 16th December 2021, the Board of Directors of Robit Plc decided to grant in total 19 500 shares to its Board of Directors as the annual compensation for the year 2021. The grant is based on the authorization given to the Board by the Annual General Meeting on 25th March 2021. The total value of the granted shares based on the closing price of 15 December 2021 is EUR 78 000,00.
The Board decided to grant to the CEO, Tommi Lehtonen, in total 3 000 shares as part of the fixed yearly salary. The release is based on CEO contract. The total value of the granted shares based on the closing price of 15 December 2021 is EUR 12 000,00.
The Board decided to grant to the CFO, Arto Halonen, in total 1 500 shares as part of the fixed yearly salary. The release is based on executive employment contract. The total value of the granted shares based on the closing price of 15 December 2021 is EUR 6 000,00.
The total amount of the granted shares is accordingly 24 000 shares and the total value based on the closing price of 15 December 2021 is EUR 96 000,00.
The share compensation is granted with the shares, which are already in the assets of Robit Plc, so the total amount of shares does not change. The total amount of shares in Robit Plc’s assets before the release is 112 464 shares equaling 0.5 percent of the total amount of the company’s shares and after the release the total amount of shares is 88 464 equaling 0.4 percent of the total amount of the company’s shares.
The granted shares will be paid by 23 December 2021.
Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in 8 countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.