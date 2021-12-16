English Finnish

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 DECEMBER 2021 AT 5.00 P.M.



ROBIT PLC GRANTS OWN SHARES FOR BOARD’S ANNUAL COMPENSATION AND FOR CEO AND CFO AS PART OF ANNUAL SALARY

At its meeting on 16th December 2021, the Board of Directors of Robit Plc decided to grant in total 19 500 shares to its Board of Directors as the annual compensation for the year 2021. The grant is based on the authorization given to the Board by the Annual General Meeting on 25th March 2021. The total value of the granted shares based on the closing price of 15 December 2021 is EUR 78 000,00.

The Board decided to grant to the CEO, Tommi Lehtonen, in total 3 000 shares as part of the fixed yearly salary. The release is based on CEO contract. The total value of the granted shares based on the closing price of 15 December 2021 is EUR 12 000,00.

The Board decided to grant to the CFO, Arto Halonen, in total 1 500 shares as part of the fixed yearly salary. The release is based on executive employment contract. The total value of the granted shares based on the closing price of 15 December 2021 is EUR 6 000,00.

The total amount of the granted shares is accordingly 24 000 shares and the total value based on the closing price of 15 December 2021 is EUR 96 000,00.

The share compensation is granted with the shares, which are already in the assets of Robit Plc, so the total amount of shares does not change. The total amount of shares in Robit Plc’s assets before the release is 112 464 shares equaling 0.5 percent of the total amount of the company’s shares and after the release the total amount of shares is 88 464 equaling 0.4 percent of the total amount of the company’s shares.

The granted shares will be paid by 23 December 2021.

ROBIT PLC

Board of Directors

Further information:

Harri Sjöholm, Chairman

+358 400 622 092

harri.sjoholm@robitgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robitgroup.com