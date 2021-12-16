Cozycozy, the Platform With the World's Largest Selection of Vacation Accommodations, is Now Available in the US

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cozycozy's mission is to give full power to travelers to find the best accommodation wherever they go.

With its launch in the U.S., American travelers can now see and compare all accommodation offers from giants like Airbnb, Booking.com, Hotels.com, VRBO, Tripadvisor, Expedia, or Hostelworld, or from lesser-known websites like Sonder, Cocoonr, Sportihome, Abracadaroom, and others, without having to browse through all these platforms. With one click, travelers can compare, sort, and filter millions of offers to choose the ideal place at the best price.

Cozycozy is revolutionizing the accommodation search and booking process for all. Whether it is a hotel, an apartment, mountain cabins, or sleeping in a treehouse or a bubble tent, the platform finds the most convenient accommodation. Launched in 2019, Cozycozy is now operating in 39 countries around the world, listing more than 20 million accommodation offers.

With a technology based on transparency, impartiality, and user-centricity, Cozycozy displays final rates including all fees and is free of charge for users.



A special feature for winter vacations

With 470 ski resorts operating in the U.S., choosing the perfect resort can be a daunting task. Cozycozy's "Inspire me" feature allows travelers to pick the ideal ski resort based on the type of slopes, the elevation, and available accommodations. Once the users choose a resort, Cozycozy's technology offers a wide range of accommodation offers available in the area (chalets, cabins, apartments, and more). Considering the current pandemic situation, Cozycozy also allows filtering offers with a free cancellation policy.

About Cozycozy:

Cozycozy is the world's first search engine enabling users to view all available vacation accommodations in an impartial and transparent manner. The platform features over 20 million accommodation listings.



