Hotel Engine Plants 250,000 New Trees Across U.S. with One Tree Planted

Denver, Colorado, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel Engine, the world’s largest Lodging Performance Network, today announced the company has met its 2021 commitment to plant a quarter of a million new trees across the United States through a partnership with One Tree Planted, a global reforestation nonprofit. For every booking on its platform this year, Hotel Engine contributed funding for one tree, up to $250,000.

“We’re excited to support a cause that is so tangible in its benefit, and one that everyone can get behind,” said Elia Wallen, founder and CEO at Hotel Engine. “Our associates and customers embraced the organization’s on-the-ground reforestation efforts to help reverse the devastating trends that are depleting this vital natural resource. We will continue our support of their work, and their impact, in the years to come.”

A majority of Hotel Engine’s 2021 support - 175,000 trees - went toward projects to reforest the Chippewa National Forest in Minnesota, which has been hit hard by wind events, insects and disease.

Another 25,000 trees were allocated to rehabilitate old, abandoned mining sites in Pennsylvania, while an additional 25,000 helped restore select sites in Hotel Engine’s home state of Colorado. The remaining 25,000 new trees were planted in Oregon along the banks of rivers to restore ecosystems for the West Coast Chinook salmon and support the endangered Southern Resident Orca populations in the Pacific Northwest.

"We're proud to work with partners who are committed to taking action for sustainability. These reforestation efforts have empowered Hotel Engine's team and customers to create a positive environmental impact throughout the United States, supporting ecological restoration and the long-term health of forests,” said Diana Chaplin, Canopy Director at One Tree Planted.

Announced in early 2021, the signature partnership with One Tree Planted kicked off the launch of Hotel Engine’s first-ever corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, which focuses its philanthropic giving across the areas of environment, women and children, and education. Throughout the year, it supported additional organizations such as Access Opportunity, Black Girl Ventures, Denver Children’s Home and Make-A-Wish Colorado.

About Hotel Engine

