A.M. Best Upholds Superior Rating of the Cooperative of American Physicians’ Mutual Protection Trust

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP) today announced that the Mutual Protection Trust (MPT), its medical malpractice/professional liability coverage product for California physicians, has again earned an A+ (Superior) Rating from A.M. Best Company, a global full-service credit rating agency dedicated to serving the financial and healthcare service industries. This marks the fifteenth consecutive year MPT has achieved this rating.



As part of its grading report, A.M. Best praised MPT for its financial flexibility and capital strength, sound invested asset base, and its ability to access capital. The report also highlights CAP’s “strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization and favorable market position in California as the second-largest provider of MPL coverage in the state.” It further cited CAP’s company culture that is focused on enterprise risk management and strong internal controls.

“For 15 years now, our MPT product has earned an A+ Rating from A.M. Best, a testament to the collective efforts of a team that is committed to supporting its physician members and their financial health in the most effective way possible,” says CAP CEO Sarah Scher.

At the same time, A.M. Best acknowledged the financial strength of the Cooperative of American Physicians Insurance Company, Inc. (CAPIC), which earned a rating of A- (Excellent). CAPIC is a wholly owned subsidiary of CAP and provides reinsurance and other benefits to CAP and its primary medical professional liability partner, MPT.

A.M. Best is the oldest and most widely recognized independent provider of financial ratings and information, with an exclusive focus on the insurance industry. Best’s Credit Ratings are internationally recognized as a benchmark for measuring a rated organization’s financial strength and stability to meet its ongoing financial obligations. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

About the Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc.

The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP), established in 1975, offers superior medical professional liability coverage through the Mutual Protection Trust (MPT). MPT has earned an A+ (Superior) rating from A.M. Best since 2006. In 2013, CAP created CAPAssurance, a Risk Purchasing Group, allowing hospitals, facilities, and large physician groups access to top‐rated liability coverage and risk management services. CAP now supports more than 12,000 of California’s finest physicians through offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, and Walnut Creek. CAP is licensed as a California surplus lines broker (License No. 0B72723). The insurance products provided under the CAPAssurance program are issued by a “non-admitted” or “surplus line” insurer that is not licensed by the State of California. For more information, visit www.CAPphysicians.com.

