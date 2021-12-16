Eleanor Health and Point32Health Team Up to Increase Access to Addiction and Mental Health Treatment

CANTON & WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eleanor Health, an outpatient addiction and mental health provider, today announced it is collaborating with Point32Health on a program to support Tufts Health Plan MassHealth members with substance use disorders and other mental and physical health comorbidities. The value-based program will use a population health management model and provide patients with comprehensive care, including access to medications for substance use disorder, psychiatry and mental health care, group and individual therapy, nurse care management and peer support.

"According to the Kaiser Family Foundation , the opioid overdose death rate in Massachusetts was nearly double the national average in 2019 and the death rate for all drug overdoses was more than 30% higher than the national average," said Corbin Petro, CEO and co-founder of Eleanor Health. "Over the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated alcohol and drug misuse, as well as depression and other mental health issues. Eleanor provides a comprehensive, patient-centric program designed to support the highest-risk, highest-cost members. Point32Health works hand in hand with the provider community to offer their members high-quality addiction treatment to support their overall wellness. We are happy to work with an organization so dedicated to their members, as this collaboration will help us continue and expand our important work."

In addition to the population health management model, Eleanor will also provide support to Point32Health's members for other physical and behavioral health conditions, including coordination of community resources to address identified barriers related to social determinants of health. The program aims to improve performance on key quality metrics and reduce the total cost of care for those members that enroll.

"One of our goals is to provide our members with access to quality, evidence-based care," said Jill Borrelli, vice president of behavioral health at Point32Health. "We are very excited to work with Eleanor Health. Their whole person approach destigmatizes substance use disorder and has demonstrated impressive outcomes."

Point32Health's Tufts Health Plan MassHealth members can receive services in person at one of Eleanor's clinics in Lowell or Worcester, or anywhere statewide via Eleanor's telehealth platform.

"We prioritize patient autonomy at Eleanor Health," added Petro. "The care plans we develop, the services we provide, and the way we deliver care are all based on the goals that our members set with us. Our hope is that we're able to delight members with an experience that is significantly better than what they might have experienced from other providers."

The agreement between Point32Health and Eleanor Health was developed by Point32Health's Center for Clinical Innovation.

"Our Center for Clinical Innovation focuses on identifying, evaluating, and implementing new and emerging technologies and programs," said Michael Sherman, MD, MBA, chief medical officer at Point32Health. "Our goal is to lead the way in clinical innovation among payers, producing programs that benefit members by improving the quality of their healthcare with tangible and measurable results. We are delighted to work with Eleanor Health to provide this vulnerable population of our members with high-quality treatment options."

About Eleanor Health

Eleanor Health is the first outpatient addiction and mental health provider to deliver convenient and comprehensive care through a value-based payment structure. Committed to health and well-being without judgment, Eleanor Health is focused on delivering whole-person, comprehensive care to transform the quality, delivery, and accessibility of care for people affected by addiction. Today. To learn more, visit: www.eleanorhealth.com.

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading health and well-being organization, delivering an ever-better healthcare experience to everyone in our communities. Building on the quality, nonprofit heritage of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we leverage our experience and expertise to help people find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and well-being easier.

Our programs take a 360-degree view of health for our members—no matter their age, health, race, identity or income. Our Institute works to improve population health—and our Foundation works with communities to support, advocate and advance healthier lives for everyone. We use empathy to understand what's important to those we serve, always making their priorities our own. And we work to guide and empower people by bringing together wide-ranging partners and perspectives to create new approaches that make a real difference for our community, our industry and our 2.2 million members across New England.

