Virtual Reality Startup Nanome Announces Largest Deployment to Date

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanome , the first virtual reality software company to launch an immersive real-time collaboration platform for scientific discovery, today announced that the company has executed its largest deployment to date with Roivant Discovery , the drug discovery engine for Roivant Sciences ( Nasdaq: ROIV ). Roivant, a biopharmaceutical company based in Boston, New York and Basel now uses Nanome to gain deeper insights from their molecular simulations to inform drug discovery decisions.

Roivant’s computational platform predicts the dynamic three-dimensional (3D) nature of protein structures, which are generated using quantum mechanics, molecular dynamics and machine learning techniques, all run on a combination of in-house and cloud computing resources.

“The computational platform at Roivant Discovery generates dynamic 3D information about proteins and biomolecular systems, which we use to predict molecular properties and drive decisions in our drug discovery projects,” said Woody Sherman, Ph.D., chief computational scientist at Roivant. “Seeing molecules in virtual reality (VR) brings a depth of understanding to our scientists that has previously been inaccessible. These insights, especially when coupled with our accurate predictive simulations, can lead to project breakthroughs and accelerate our progress toward the clinic.”

Today, Nanome connects dozens of Roivant scientists located in California, Massachusetts and New York, providing an immersive, real-time collaboration platform for scientific discovery. The Nanome environment facilitates the scientists’ efforts to process data, recognize patterns and derive insight from the investments Roivant has made into their proprietary molecular simulation platform and associated computational hardware.

“Recent improvements in VR technology coupled with the richness of the Nanome software environment finally makes it possible for VR to impact drug discovery decisions in a meaningful way. Our molecular simulations leverage quantum mechanics, molecular dynamics and machine learning to provide an unprecedented level of accuracy for the prediction of molecular structures, dynamics and drug properties related to discovering new medicines. Now information from our simulations can more effectively be communicated throughout the organization, leading to a deeper understanding of the dynamic nature of our pipeline targets and how to leverage that information to design better drug molecules,” said Dr. Sherman.

Nanome raised more than $3 million in funding earlier this year to scale up and help client companies reimagine scientific collaboration. The company’s advanced VR tools are helping scientists address some of the most pressing issues of our time, including the fight against the pandemic and climate change. The Nanome platform has been instrumental in helping pharmaceutical companies drive innovation through insights generated by virtual molecular design.

About Nanome

Founded in 2015 by University of California, San Diego engineering students who recognized a need for 3D visualization tools to facilitate pharma research and development (R&D) by medicinal and computational chemists and structural biologists, Nanome provides an open platform for virtual collaboration. The software environment allows users to visualize, modify, and simulate proteins, chemical compounds, and nucleic acids to accelerate scientific decision making. The platform facilitates effective communication of data and integrates with existing computational chemistry workflows — features that have led to the adoption of the San Diego-based company's enterprise solution by several pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide. Find out more at www.nanome.ai and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

