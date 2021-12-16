iMD Companies, Inc. Enters the NFT Marketplace with an Eagles Original Asset Signed by the 1995 Hell Freezes Over Band Members

CARSON CITY, NV, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU), announced today they will be dropping their first NFT.

The NFT marketplace is exploding and iMD Companies decided to enter into this market and has done so with a bang. Our first NFT will be minted and put up for auction in the first Quarter 2022. This NFT release consists of a piece signed by Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Don Felder, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit. A true one-of-a-kind asset.

“The past few months have been exciting for iMD and the NFT space as a whole,” said Rick Wilson, CEO of iMD Companies. We are proudly bringing NFT and blockchain assets to the company's portfolio. The energy and enthusiasm from everyone in this vertical is incredible. We are very confident that iMD will be a participant in the marketplace for a vast array of NFTs.”

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies. Inc. (OTC: ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the financial, blockchain, and cryptocurrency markets. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

iMD Companies, Inc.

info@imdcompaniesinc.com