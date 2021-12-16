Austin Film Festival Film and Script Competitions Now Open

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin Film Festival & Writers Conference (AFF), the premier film festival recognizing the writers' contributions to film, television, and new media, is pleased to announce that it is now accepting submissions for the 2022 Screenplay, Film, and Digital Series Competitions.

Austin Film Festival's Film Competition has grown year after year along with their efforts to serve as an avenue into the ever-evolving entertainment industry and champion visual storytelling. Austin Film Festival prides itself on finding undiscovered storytellers that can use the art form of filmmaking to affect and inspire their audience. Accepted filmmakers will present their film in exciting venues in Austin to enthusiastic audiences, and have their films viewed by industry professionals.

"AFF puts the best of pure indie cinema on the big screen," 2021 director of The Cow Colin Babcock said. If you want to be a part of an amazing group of fun-loving and talented filmmakers, AFF is the place to be!"

As an Academy Qualifier, the Jury Award winners for the Narrative Short, Documentary Short, and Animated Short categories are eligible to be nominated for an Academy Award®. 2021 competition films were judged by an esteemed panel of jurors including Chris Lane, Claire Bargout, David Sullivan, and Robert Townsend as well as representatives from Gravitas Ventures, Nickelodeon Animation Studios, FloSports, Powderkeg, Stage 13, Rain Management Group, Marginal MediaWorks, and the International Documentary Association.

Every year the Script Competition strives to provide emerging writers a launching pad for the next step of their careers. In the past, we have been proud to partner with companies such as Enderby Entertainment, AMC Networks, WarnerMedia, Rooster Teeth, and Josephson Entertainment to continue providing new opportunities for writers.

Austin Film Festival's Screenplay & Teleplay Competition is one of the most recognized contests within the industry for launching the careers of up-and-coming writers. Liz Fields, finalist for the 2021 Rooster Teeth BIPOC Fellowship Award, recently signed with Zero Gravity Management following this year's Festival.

For information on deadline dates and prices, see here: https://austinfilmfestival.com/submit/

You can submit your script here: https://austinfilmfestival.com/submit/screenplay-and-teleplay-submissions-2/

You can submit your film either through the Austin Film Festival website or through FilmFreeway: https://austinfilmfestival.com/submit/film/

Tickets and passes are currently on sale at www.austinfilmfestival.com

