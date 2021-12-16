Global TCR Therapy Pipeline Landscape Opportunity Assessment 2021: Companies, Drugs, Therapeutics, Phases, Trends and Outlook

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TCR Therapy - Pipeline Insight, 2021" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 35+ pipeline drugs in TCR therapy pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence TCR therapy R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve TCR therapy.



Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the TCR therapy report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Emerging Drugs

GSK3377794: GlaxoSmithKline

Letetresgene autoleucel (GSK3377794) is the first generation of NY-ESO-1 specific T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cells. GSK has exercised the option to obtain an exclusive global license from Adaptimmune for an investigational SPEAR T-cell receptor therapy targeting NY-ESO-1 (GSK3377794). Upon exercise of this option and transition of the programme, GSK has assumed responsibility for all development, manufacturing and commercialization activities for the asset. GSK3377794 has been granted PRIME designation by the European Medicines agency and Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration. It is currently being evaluated in Phase II clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.



BPX-701: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

BPX-701 is a CaspaCIDe-enabled natural high affinity T cell receptor (TCR) product candidate designed to target malignant cells expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma (PRAME). Initial planned indications for BPX-701 development are Refractory or Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) with an additional study planned for metastatic uveal melanoma. In vitro study data showed that BPX-701 demonstrated strong affinity to panels of cancer cells presenting PRAME peptides and low affinity to non-tumor cells, as well as complete elimination of BPX-701 cells in response to rimiducid. It is being investigated in Phase I/II stage of development.



MDG1011: Medigene AG

MDG1011 is Medigene's first proprietary, clinical stage TCR immunotherapy product candidate. The TCR-modified T cell product targeting the tumor antigen PRAME (PReferentially expressed Antigen in MElanoma) is being tested in a Phase I/II clinical trial in approximately 92 blood cancer patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) or multiple myeloma (MM).



Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different TCR therapy drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players

There are approx. 25+ key companies which are developing the therapies for TCR therapy. The companies which have their TCR therapy drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase II include, GlaxoSmithKline.



Pipeline Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses TCR therapy therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging TCR therapy drugs.

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing TCR therapy drugs?

How many TCR therapy drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of TCR therapy?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the TCR therapy therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for TCR therapy and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

