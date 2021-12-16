Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market 2021-2026 Featuring Aethon, Aviation Industry Corp of China, Clearpath Robotics, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Softbank Robotics, SMP Robotics, and More

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Mobile Robot Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous mobile robot market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.12% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

With the improvement of UGVs, one of the major trends in the autonomous mobile robot is the fleet management software with dashboards. It helps in the visualization of paths for path planning and traffic management. Moreover, the vendors are expected to introduce offerings that can enhance the update of maps and plans by incorporating real-time modifications in the plant layout for increased efficiency in movement.

Industry Highlights

The demand for robots is increasing enormously, owing to their different operational behavior and patterns. Moreover, the rising demand for mobile robots in the major industries, such as medical science and healthcare, automotive, and oil and gas, is expected to drive the autonomous mobile robot market.

High capital requirements for the incorporation of these devices can challenge the growth of the autonomous mobile robot market.

As of June 2021, Kiwibot built 400 autonomous delivery robots and completed 90,000 deliveries. Restaurants rent them for at least USD 20 a day. These robots were first used in 2017 at the University of California.

With the improvement of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), one of the significant trends in the autonomous mobile robots market is the fleet management software, which helps visualize path planning and traffic management paths. In the future, various vendors are expected to introduce offerings that can enhance the update of maps and plans by consolidating real-time modifications in the plant layout for enhanced efficiency in movement.

Due to their different operational behavior and patterns, the demand for these mobile robots has also been increasing enormously in major industries, such as medical science and healthcare, automotive, and oil and gas. According to Consumer Technology Association, in the United States, in a survey of around 1000 respondents from urban, suburban, and rural backgrounds, over 30% of the respondents in urban areas say that they were familiar with both flying drones and robotic delivery vehicles being used for contactless delivery of food and other goods. Also, 17% of the rural background stated that they are familiar with drone delivery. This is expected to drive the market in the forecasted period.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Unmanned Vehicles

North America to Occupy the Largest Share

Competitive Landscape

The autonomous mobile robot market is highly consolidated, as the major players have the maximum market share. Moreover, due to the high initial capital cost, it is very difficult for new players to enter the market. Some of the key players include Aethon, Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Clearpath Robotics, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Softbank Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systems, SMP Robotics, among others.

March 2021- Softbank Robotics Group and Avalon formed a joint venture to develop breakthrough goods and technologies to empower and enhance public health and well-being. For a new age of community-wide smart cleaning, Avalon SteriTech and Softbank Robotics launched a 2-in-1 AI-powered cleaning and disinfection robotics solution.

Oct 2020 - ClearPath Robotics further integrated the expansion for its Jackal UGV, Husky UGV, and Dingo platforms with expanded support for the Nvidia Jetsons, including the Nano, Xavier NX/AGX, and TX2 modules. With this, the company's robots got a computing boost with Nvidia Jetson modules.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Adoption Across the End-users

4.2.2 Increasing Aging Population Coupled with Advancements in Technology

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Communication and Connectivity Issues

4.3.2 High Capital Requirements

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Unmanned Ground Vehicle

5.1.2 Humanoid

5.1.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

5.1.4 Unmanned Marine Vehicle

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Defense & Security

5.2.2 Warehouse & Logistics

5.2.3 Energy and Power

5.2.4 Automotive

5.2.5 Discount Store

5.2.6 Oil & Gas

5.2.7 Mining and Minerals

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Aviation Industry Corporation of China

6.1.2 Clearpath Robotics

6.1.3 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

6.1.4 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

6.1.5 Softbank Robotics

6.1.6 SMP Robotics

6.1.7 Aethon



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hz68zg