HOFA Gallery's New Cryptocurrency Artem Coin Launches at $45 Million Before IDO and CEX Listing

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOFA Gallery today announces the successful completion of fundraising rounds for its governance token, Artem Coin (exchange symbol ARTM), which will support art and NFT curation by collectors and enable them to work cross-chain on multiple platforms.

The three rounds raised a total of $4.75 million (seed round at $700,000 and private round at $3.75 million and a marketing round of $300,000), with Artem's valuation set at $45 million for the public sale.

The IDO will launch on 28 December; the coin will list at the price of $0.045 and $900,000 and will be offered to the public on launchpads Cardstarter, Animoca Brands, Infinity Pad and Kaizen Finance. Artem will issue one billion coins in total.

Participating investors included - Animoca Brands, Morningstar Ventures, Genblock Capital, LD Capital, Spark Digital, Shima Capital, Skyvision, ZBS Capital and Double Peak.

The successful venture capital round shows the confidence professional investors have in this pairing of art and cryptocurrency technology.

Artem Coin Co-Founder and CEO Elio D'Anna explains, "What has attracted these leading investors to Artem Coin is the rapid growth of the HOFA art, luxury (HOL) and NFT platforms (HOFA.io & Kreation.io). What's more, the possibilities of expansion to third-party platforms and the paring of the token with leading NFT and entertainment communities such as Animoca Brands."

Offering Artem on centralised exchanges by January 2022 will raise liquidity and accelerate the circulation of the new token, offering a unique model for consensus participation by stakeholders, one which offers investors a chance to make decisions directly on the treasury investments.

Ownership of Artem will also grant access to exclusive curated drops and exhibitions, and when staked, allow purchasers to enter the 'HOFA/DAO' - with voting rights on monthly curations set to launch new emerging artists collabs, monumental work placements, as well as, international exhibitions. Furthermore, by staking Artem directly on HOFA.io & Kreation.io users will receive monthly rewards as NFT drops, directly to their wallets by some of the world's most collectible artists and entertainers.

Yat Siu, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Animoca Brands comments, "We are very proud to support the HOFA Gallery, which is the first art gallery to provide on-Benefits to collectors, patrons, and artists. HOFA and Artem Coin are not only innovating in the field of fine arts but also demonstrating how tokenization is able to benefit varied sectors and industries."

Danilo, Chief Investment Officer of Morningstar Ventures, adds, "We are thrilled to be working with the HOFA gallery, and bringing exciting artists and NFT collections to the market. The fine arts ecosystem is yet to fully embrace the benefits of blockchain technology and the Artem Coin is a great example of what lies ahead in this field."

HOFA Gallery launches Artem Coin (ARTM) on 28 December 2021 at 3 p.m. (UTC); the IDO will take place via launchpads Cardstarter, Animoca Brands, Infinity Pad & Kaizen Finance. CEX listing in January 2022.

ArtemCoin.com

@artemcoin

Notes to Editors

2018 - HOFA became the first gallery in the world to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment, available in 21 different cryptocurrencies in partnership with leading exchange Uphold. (Article by Forbes)

2020 - HOFA launches first-of-its-kind tokenised exhibition in partnership with sister company ARTCELS, promoting accessibility and democratising the acquisition process of fine arts investments. (Article by Condenast Traveller)

2020 - HOFA launches its own virtual reality program with its own developed technology and is featured as one of the first galleries to launch their virtuality program alongside Tate Modern, The British Museum and The National Gallery. (Article by Forbes).

March 2021 - HOFA launches its inaugural NFT release 'Pink Flower' by Zhuang Hong Yi. (Article by Financial Times)

April 2021 - HOFA launches the pioneering exhibition 'Matter and Form', combining the traditional artwork mediums alongside NFTs by 16 global artists and hosted in partnership with Makers Place, Rarible and Known Origin. It instantly sold out and Jan Kalab's NFT artwork 'Lost Ultramatine Shell' sold for 11.8 ETH (44,000 USD) to high profile Hong Kong based collector - Galen Law Kun. (Article by Financial Times).

September 2021 - HOFA announces 'Portrait of an Era' billed as the world's most valuable gallery NFT exhibition ever, with CryptoPunks and BAYC headlining. The same night it announces its ground-breaking mobile App. (Article by Christie's International)

September 2021 - HOFA mints and auctions its first set of artworks on its own smart contract and NFT platform HOFA.io, which is built on the Ethereum Network and founded with sustainable ethics. The HOFA.io platform does not strictly require a crypto wallet to acquire digital art, as the platform accepts multiple forms of payments including cards and wires. This hybrid version has a lower impact on the environment by reducing its carbon footprint. It also opens the NFT space to collectors of every age and background (article by Christie's International).

December 2021 - HOFA presents Beyond the Heavens as its latest NFT and contemporary art show at Art Miami, celebrating the launch of its new curatorial program via the native token Artem Coin (ARTM).

