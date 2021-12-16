Relevium Secures Two PPE Contracts Totaling $16 Million; Contracts Result in Record Revenues and Earnings for Q2 and for FYE June 30, 2022

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. (TSX.V: “ RLV ”, OTCQB: “ RLLVF ” and Frankfurt: “ 6BX ”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to announce today that in the month of December it secured two PPE contracts valued at CAD$11million and CAD$5 million respectively to supply a total a total of 180 million medical grade nitrile gloves.



The Company is also pleased to announce that on December 15, 2021, the Company delivered 127.5 million medical grade nitrile gloves, representing 100% of the first contract for a total value of CAD$11M. The Company expects to deliver on the CAD$5 million contract in the month of January 2022.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium stated: “We are extremely pleased to announce the delivery of medical examination gloves, which represents a major leap forward for the Company in this space.” Mr. Useche stated further, “The supply chain for critical medical products has been gaining stability since it was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. This has allowed us to develop strategic sourcing partnerships for what we believe will be a stable and growing market for many years to come.”

Mark Billings, CFO of Relevium stated: “The delivery of $11 million of revenue for the first of the two contracts represents an all-time record in terms of revenues for the Company, which is expected to generate an average of 12% gross margin for both contracts.” Mr. Billings added: “On a yearly basis the delivery of this contract represents an approximately 265% increase in revenues as compared to the revenue for fiscal years ended June 30, 2018 ($4.152 million) and June 30, 2019 ($4.053 million).”

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium Technologies Inc., is a publicly traded company, focused on international procurement, logistics, and delivery of PPE into the North American marketplace. Utilizing trusted vendors and suppliers, and integrating a comprehensive, state-of-the-art supply chain, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology, enables a highly secure and compliant platform for delivery of PPE equipment to governments, hospitals, foundations, and various institutions.



