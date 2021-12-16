The USDA and Blue Biofuels Collaborate to Optimize Yields of King Grass for Cellulosic Ethanol Production

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Biofuels, Inc. (PINK: BIOF) Blue Biofuels, Inc. (the “Company” or “BIOF”) and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service (“USDA ARS”) are collaborating on optimizing the yields of Pennisetum hybridum, commonly known as king grass, a perennial grass biomass crop, that the Company is using as feedstock for its patented cellulose to sugar (“CTS”) process.



The USDA ARS and BIOF are cooperating to develop production methods which can be used to increase the productivity of land in Florida formerly used for orange production prior to the devastation of the industry by citrus greening. The growth of a perennial grass biomass crop can add additional profit opportunities for Florida and to other parts of the US with climates suitable for tropical biomass production.

This agreement will study the ability to minimize inputs using nitrogen fixing cover crops, or other production practices, while maintaining or increasing biomass yields. The USDA ARS will gain knowledge which would then be published, and BIOF will optimize its production practices for biomass feedstocks. The knowledge gained from this agreement will be available to growers to allow them to efficiently supply the required biomass feedstock for production of sugars for cellulosic ethanol or further processed into renewable jet fuel.

Both the USDA ARS and BIOF will supply resources needed for the project. BIOF has a research farm near Arcadia, Florida, upon which king grass is growing, and facilities for conducting tests for productions trials; The USDA ARS will supply expertise and harvesting equipment to collect materials for storage, processing, and conversion by BIOF.

It is important to note the trials will be set up to allow for public presentations and publications. The work will be open access via scientific and popular press to allow both local and other producers to use the production practices developed to help supply feedstock to BIOF facilities and other bioenergy conversion facilities. This project allows BIOF and the USDA ARS to support missions to help producers develop integrated solutions that solve their problems related to productivity, profitability, energy efficiency, and natural resource stewardship.

ABOUT OUR CLEAN TECHNOLOGY

CTS technology is a near zero carbon footprint system that can convert virtually any plant material – grasses, wood, paper, farm waste, yard waste, forestry products, fruit casings, nut shells, and the cellulosic portion of municipal solid waste -- into sugars and lignin. Sugars are subsequently processed into biofuels. Lignin may be further converted into biodegradable bioplastics or used in ion exchange resins. CTS stands for Cellulose to Sugar. The CTS process is an independently developed patented and proprietary technology that is fully owned by the Company.

Management believes that biofuel originating from the Company’s CTS process will be eligible to receive generous D3 cellulosic Renewable Fuel Credits (“RINs”) from the US Government. The D3 RIN is currently around $3/gallon of ethanol, which could be earned in addition to the market price of ethanol. This incentive is offered to all domestic cellulosic fuel producers whose fuel is used in the transportation industry. The Environmental Protection Agency’s newly proposed revised mandate for cellulosic ethanol for 2020 is 510 million gallons, for 2021 is 620 million gallons, and for 2022 is 770 million gallons.

Information in this document may constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Blue Biofuels, Inc. herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Blue Biofuels, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward looking statements contained in this press release, except as may be required by law.

