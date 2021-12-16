Competitive Social Ventures Adds Lance Jaglarski as Regional vp of Operations

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Competitive Social Ventures (“CSV”) announced Lance Jaglarski has joined the team as Regional Vice President of Operations where he will oversee operations, performance, and customer service strategy for CSV.

Lance joins the team with over 20 years of progressive hospitality experience with a focus on multi-unit, high-volume and complex high-end food & beverage venues. In his most recent role, Lance led daily operations at Milton’s Cuisine as a managing partner, bringing a distinctly unique dining experience to Milton, GA. Throughout his career, Lance assisted with the launch and execution of multiple restaurant concepts throughout the Southeast, including overseeing multiple renovations and repositioning of high-end restaurants.

“Lance excels in the development and implementation of core values and essential components of restaurant policies and procedures,” said Neal Freeman. “His leadership will accelerate our vision and user-experience across all CSV venues while creating an inclusive, innovative, and one-of-a-kind experience for our guests. We couldn’t be more excited or proud to have him onboard.”

Lance rose the ranks advocating two values throughout his career: having candid conversations and building authentic relationships with his teams. He has built a peerless reputation for himself within the greater Alpharetta, N. Fulton community and deeply values the strong relationships he has built throughout his career. Adhering to his core values and developing talent with empathy and inclusion is his passion.

“This industry is about forming relationships, inspiring teams, and building equity in each other,” said Jaglarski. “I’m so thankful for the community we built at Milton’s through the support of my partners and our guests. By staying in the local area, I look forward to continuing those relationships and embracing the new ones that will be formed through this new opportunity at CSV.”

CSV currently has two award-winning open and operating venues; Roaring Social , located inside Alpharetta’s lifestyle boutique hotel The Hamilton , and Fairway Social which opened earlier this year, also in Alpharetta. CSV will debut its third brand, Pickle & Social, next summer located at The Exchange at Gwinnett. The second Pickle & Social location is slated for downtown Alpharetta in close proximity to CSV’s two other “Social” venues, Roaring Social and Fairway Social. To learn about investment opportunities with CSV, visit www.cosoventures.com .

About Competitive Social Ventures

Competitive Social Ventures, LLC (“CSV”) is an Alpharetta, Georgia-based real estate holding company created in 2020 for award-winning competitive socializing entertainment concepts. Fairway Social opened in Q2 2021, and Roaring Social opened in Q3 2021. Best Self Atlanta magazine awarded Fairway Social the Best of 2021 Family Fun category. The second Fairway Social, along with three inaugural Pickle & Social locations are currently in development and scheduled to open in 2022. CSV venues are unique, innovative, high-quality, full-service entertainment destinations with strong experiential differentiation from competitors.

