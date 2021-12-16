Analysis of the Smartphone Market in North America, 2017-2027 Featuring Profiles of Apple, HTC, Huawei, Lenovo, Motorola, Nokia, Realme, Samsung, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, and More

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Smartphone Market 2020-2027 by Operating System, Display Technology, Screen Size, RAM Capacity, Price Range, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American smartphone market is expected to grow by 7.5% annually in the forecast period and reach $99.6 billion by 2027 owing to the rising demand for smart mobile phones, increasing per capita disposable income, and the growing adoption of smartphones in digital platforms amid COVID-19 pandemic.



Highlighted with 30 tables and 56 figures, this 109-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America smartphone market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. (The year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America smartphone market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Operating System, Display Technology, Screen Size, RAM Capacity, Price Range, Distribution Channel, and Country.



Based on Operating System (Annual Revenue in $B for 2017-2027)

Android Smartphones

iOS Smartphones

Other Operating Systems

Based on Display Technology (Annual Revenue in $B for 2017-2027)

LCD Technology

OLED Technology

Other Display Technologies

Based on Screen Size (Annual Revenue in $B for 2017-2027)

Less Than 4 Inches

4 - 5 Inches

5 - 5.5 Inches

5.5 - 6 Inches

6 Inches and Above

Based on RAM Capacity (Annual Revenue in $B for 2017-2027)

Below 4GB

4GB - 8GB

Over 8GB

Based on Price Range (Annual Revenue in $B for 2017-2027)

Ultra Low-End (Less Than $100)

Low-End ($100 - $200)

Mid-Range ($200 - $400)

Mid- to High-End ($400 - $600)

High-End ($600 - $800)

Premium ($800 - $1000)

Ultra Premium ($1000 and Above)

Based on Distribution Channel (Annual Revenue in $B for 2017-2027)

OEMs

E-commerce

Retailers

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ bn) and unit shipment (million units) are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of key national markets by Operating System, Screen Size, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years is also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Players

Apple Inc.

Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd.

HTC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Limited

Motorola, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Realme

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd.

Xiaomi Corporation

