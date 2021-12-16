Carries out a directed new share issue of SEK 12.6 million as part payment for previous acquisitions

Swedish English

Stockholm, December 16, 2021

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - The Board of Directors of BTS GROUP AB (publ) has today, based on the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on May 19, 2021, decided to carry out a directed new issue of 36,019 Class B shares.



The newly issued shares will be used as part payment for the two previous acquisitions of MTAC and Netmind. Of those shares, 22,547 shares are allocated to the sellers of MTAC and 13,472 shares are allocated to the seller of Netmind. For more information on these two acquisitions, please see the press releases from November 6, 2017 and September 16, 2021, respectively.

The new share issue relates to settlements of purchase price of SEK 7,508,151 (MTAC) and SEK 5,105,888 (Netmind) according to the acquisition agreements, which were also mentioned when the acquisitions were announced. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to secure part-financing of the two acquisitions in a time and cost-effective manner.

The share prices have been determined through a calculated volume-weighted average price per trading day for the company's B-share on Nasdaq Stockholm, during a period in accordance with the acquisition agreements, corresponding to SEK 333 per share for MTAC and SEK 379 per share for Netmind.

The total number of shares issued before the issue was 19,338,328. After the issue, there are a total of 19,374,347 shares. At the same time, BTS's share capital increases from SEK 6,446,109 to SEK 6,458,116.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with more than 1,000 professionals in 36 offices located on six continents. For over 30 years, we’ve been partnering with our clients to enable strategy execution. At BTS, we believe that success comes from people understanding how their daily work impacts business results, so we provide the skills, tools, and knowledge your people need to take the right action at the right moment.

We are experts in behavior change and care deeply about both delivering results for our clients and ensuring that their people do the best work of their lives. Our engagements range from embedded multi-year transformation projects to brief, targeted capability development.

It’s strategy made personal.

Our primary practice areas include Change and transformation, Leadership development and Sales and marketing. In support of offerings from our primary practice areas, we have centers of excellence in Assessments for talent selection and development, Business acumen and innovation skill-building and Coaching as a practical tool to shift mindsets and turn strategy into action.

We’ve partnered with over 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: Salesforce, SAP, Abbott, Tetra Pak, EY, Tencent, Vale, and BHP.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

