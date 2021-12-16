Leadership Changes Announced at Clyde Companies, Inc.

Orem, Utah, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OREM, Utah (December 16, 2021) — Clyde Companies, Inc. has announced the promotion of Scott Okelberry to Executive Vice President/COO of Clyde Companies, and Mark Elder to President of Sunroc Corp., both effective January 1, 2022.

Okelberry will take on a restructured role of Jim Golding, President of the Construction Materials & Services Group at Clyde Companies, who retires at the end of the year.

Golding began his career with Clyde Companies in 1984 as a civil engineer at Geneva Rock Products. He quickly progressed from Vice President of Construction to Chief Operations Officer/Executive Vice President, and then President of Geneva Rock before taking his latest role at Clyde Companies.

Since 2019, Okelberry has been serving as President of Sunroc, and he previously worked as Vice President/COO of sister company WW Clyde. He began working for WW Clyde in 1992, advancing in the company before ultimately transitioning to Sunroc.

Okelberry has a bachelor’s degree in construction management and a master’s degree in business administration from Brigham Young University.

“I am honored by the Board’s trust in me to take on this new role,” Okelberry said. “Constructing the infrastructure of our communities is a passion of mine. This role gives me an opportunity to contribute in a way that will improve the quality of life in our communities for generations to come.”

Elder will be promoted from Vice President of the Idaho region of Sunroc, a position he’s held since 2019. He started his career at sister company Geneva Rock in 2004 and transferred to Sunroc two years later, advancing to his current role.

Elder earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in business administration from Boise State.

Rather than replace Elder’s former position, Sunroc’s three remaining vice presidents, Mark Wimmer, Vice President of Construction; Russell Leslie, Vice President of Construction Materials; and the newly appointed Vice President of Masonry, Ryan Dalling, will take on expanded roles to encompass Elder’s responsibilities in Idaho.

“I’m grateful for this new opportunity to serve as President of Sunroc,” Elder said. “I appreciate the vote of confidence I’ve received from our leaders at Clyde Companies. I’m passionate about our success at Sunroc, and I look forward to leading the company along the same path of success as those before me.”

The announced restructuring and organizational changes represent the evolution and continued, successful growth of Clyde Companies and its subsidiaries.

About Clyde Companies

Clyde Companies, Inc. is an administrative agency that supports the needs of eight subsidiary organizations: Geneva Rock Products, WW Clyde, Sunroc Corporation, Sunpro, IHC Scott, Bridgesource LLC, Beehive Insurance, and GWC Capital. Spanning the construction, building materials, and insurance industries, Clyde Companies is proud to have been involved in almost every aspect of building and construction in the Intermountain West and surrounding regions for nearly a century. With a workforce over 4,500 and more than 70 locations throughout Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming, Arizona, Texas, and New Mexico, the Clyde Companies collaborate on thousands of projects each year. Clyde Companies’ goal is, and always has been, to Build a Better Community.