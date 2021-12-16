Lanza techVentures Names Rick Carlson Investment Partner

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lanza techVentures, an early-stage investment firm that supports entrepreneurs to realize their innovative, new ideas in technologies, products and business models, is tapping the semiconductor industry expertise of Rick Carlson, naming him its newest investment partner.



In this role, Carlson will work closely with Lucio Lanza, managing partner of Lanza techVentures, and other investment partners to identify new and emerging markets and entrepreneurial startups in need of early-stage capitalization. Current interests include the intersection of semiconductors and medical technology, and intelligence at the edge.

“Rick is an enthusiastic and intuitive investor and I’m delighted he is a Lanza techVentures investment partner,” remarks Lucio Lanza, Lanza techVentures’ managing partner. “His in-depth knowledge of the semiconductor market will help ensure sound investment strategies.”

“Lucio has a unique ability to triangulate multiple disparate events to arrive at breakthrough insights that are not obvious,” notes Carlson. “His experience and wisdom have shown up in the successful outcomes of many Silicon Valley enterprises. I’m pleased to have the opportunity to be part of Lanza techVentures.”

Currently, Carlson is an active seed investor and serves as vice president of sales at Verific, often acting as an advisor to various electronic design automation (EDA) startups. He has been in the EDA industry since 1980 and has held sales and sales management positions with Calma, Mentor Graphics (now Siemens), Daisy Systems, EDA Systems, Escalade, Synplicity and AccelChip. Carlson co-founded the EDA Consortium (now the ESD Alliance, an industry trade association) and initiated the drive that led to the Phil Kaufman Award for Distinguished Contributions to Electronic System Design, EDA’s most prestigious award. He took a hiatus from EDA to help launch the FLEXlm product for license management at Highland Software (now Flexera Software). Carlson received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.

About Lanza techVentures

Lanza techVentures is an early-stage investment firm that transforms innovative startups into high-value companies through unique vision, insight and a profound understanding of technology and its trends. Founded in 2001 by technology luminary Lucio Lanza, Lanza techVentures has acted as a strategic partner and advisor for early- to mid-stage companies in the design software and intellectual property (IP), semiconductor and biotechnology market sectors.

