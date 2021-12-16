Kandou Closes $75 Million in Series D Funding

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient, chip link solutions, today closed its Series D round of funding, resulting in $75 million raised in the round.



The total investment in Kandou to date is $207.8 million from new and existing investors.

Proceeds from Series D will be used to ramp production of Kandou’s first silicon product known as Matterhorn, a USB-C® multiprotocol retimer solution with USB4™ support for consumer and networking applications for electronic devices. Funds also will be used for ongoing development of product and technology roadmaps, including new silicon products and Chord™ signaling intellectual property (IP) for ultra-short reach and long-reach signaling applications.

“This round of funding will enable us to meet the demand for Matterhorn from customers while we continue to innovate and deliver high-speed connectivity solutions,” remarks Dr. Amin Shokrollahi, Founder and CEO of Kandou. “We thank Bessemer Venture Partners for their ongoing commitment to us and welcome new Kandou investors participating in this round.”

About DC Investment Partners

DC Investment Partners is a private fund that invests in early- and growth-stage companies. It targets businesses that have strong leadership, demonstrated market acceptance and a competitive edge. Its goal is to leverage intellectual with financial capital to foster innovation.

About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to build and forge long-standing companies. With more than 135 IPOs and 200 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer and healthcare spaces, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from their early days through every stage of growth. Bessemer’s global portfolio includes Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr and Toast and has $9 billion of capital under management. Bessemer has teams of investors and partners located in Tel Aviv, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York, London, Boston, Beijing and Bangalore. Born from innovations in steel more than a century ago, Bessemer’s storied history has afforded its partners the opportunity to celebrate and scrutinize its best investment decisions (see Memos ) and also learn from its mistakes (see Anti-Portfolio ).

About Kandou

Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions to improve the way the world connects and communicates, is revolutionizing wired connectivity with greater speed and efficiency. It enables a better-connected world by offering disruptive technology through licensing and standard products for smaller, more energy efficient and cost-effective electronic devices. Kandou has a strong IP portfolio that includes Chord™ signaling, adopted by the OIF and JEDEC standards organizations. Kandou offers fundamental advances in interconnect technology that lower power consumption and improve the performance of chip links, unlocking new capabilities for customer devices and systems. Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

