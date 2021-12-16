U.S. News & World Report Names Emanate Health Queen of the Valley Hospital’s Family Birth & Newborn Center in California a High Performing Hospital for Maternity Care

Washington, D.C., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C. – Emanate Health Queen of the Valley Hospital’s Family Birth & Newborn Center in West Covina has been recognized as High Performing in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report. This is the first time U.S. News & World Report has published a list of Best Hospitals for Maternity.

To be recognized among the Best Hospitals for Maternity, hospitals had to excel on multiple quality metrics that matter to expectant families, including complication rates, C-sections, whether births were scheduled too early in pregnancy, and how successfully each hospital supported breastfeeding. Only one-third of the hospitals evaluated by U.S. News & World Report for maternity care earned a ‘High Performing’ rating.

“All families deserve to be informed on how hospitals perform on key indicators of quality, which is why U.S. News & World Report has compiled and published a trove of maternal health data from hospitals across the country,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News & World Report. “The hospitals we’ve recognized as High Performing meet a high standard in caring for patients with uncomplicated pregnancies.”

The Family Birth & Newborn Center earned a “High Performing” rating in Best Hospitals for Maternity. “High Performing” is the highest rating U.S. News & World Report awards for that type of care.

“What makes our Family Birth & Newborn Center unique is that we offer high quality, comprehensive maternity care that is family-centered from the moment an expectant mother has her first appointment all the way through and following the birth of her baby here,” said Emanate Health CEO Robert H. Curry.

“We provide a safe, seamless and memorable experience so mothers can focus on the joy of receiving their bundle of joy,” Curry said. “This is what sets The Emanate Health Family Birth & Newborn Center apart.”

Unique to the U.S. News & World Report site, participating hospital profiles are a one-stop shop and include a variety of relevant offerings for parents-to-be including key measures of safety, alongside services and amenities, like private rooms, valet parking and availability of child birthing classes.

The evaluation looks at hospital data relating to only uncomplicated pregnancies, not high-risk pregnancies. Participating hospitals responded to a survey from the U.S. News & World Report health analysis team in spring of 2021 which reflects data from 2019. Participation was voluntary. U.S. News & World Report anticipates updating Best Hospitals for Maternity in summer of 2022, to coincide with the release of the 2022-23 Best Hospitals for Procedures & Conditions ratings.

The Family Birth & Newborn Center is a free-standing building on the Emanate Health Queen of the Valley Hospital campus. To promote safety, the center is taking every precaution necessary to keep mothers, newborns and visitors safe from COVID-19. The center creates a personalized birthing plan early on to identify what an ideal birth looks like to each expectant mother. Privare birthing rooms are also available to expectant mothers.

In the event of a high-risk birth, The Family Birth & Newborn Center has an in-house Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) staffed with neonatologists who specialize in premature births, and trained NICU nurses available around the clock.

Immediately following birth, new mothers get to hold their child, skin to skin, if there are no complications. Doctors will conduct a thorough, post-partum check-up. In addition, new mothers can take Pre-natal Breastfeeding Classes and sign-up for Mom2Mom: Breast-feeding Support Group sessions. The center will also take professional mom 360 photos of new mothers and babies hours after delivering. The goal is to capture a special moment that new mothers will never forget.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About Emanate Health

Emanate Health exists to help people keep well in body, mind and spirit by providing quality health care services in a safe, compassionate environment. Emanate Health is the largest nonprofit health care provider serving the one million residents of the San Gabriel Valley in California. The system provides specialized care in Behavioral Health, Cancer, Cardiovascular, Emergency, Neuroscience and Stroke, orthopedics, Sports Medicine, and Women’s Health. Its family of hospitals and hospice include Emanate Health Inter-Community in Covina, Emanate Health Queen of the Valley in West Covina, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian in Glendora, Emanate Health Hospice & Home Care in West Covina, as well as other clinics throughout the region. Year after year the health care system has been voted “Best Hospital” and “Best Place to Work” and providers are consistently among the “Top Doctors” in Los Angeles County and hospital services are recognized for quality care. Visit emanatehealth.org, our Newsroom and connect with us on LinkedIn │Twitter │ Instagram │ Facebook.

