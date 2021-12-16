Marshfield Clinic Health System Wins 2021 Prestige Award for Driving Nearly 100,000 COVID-19 Vaccines with Proactive Outreach

Campaign Conducted with Welltok, now Virgin Pulse, Data and Technology Successfully Engaged Rural, High-Risk and Vaccine Hesitant Individuals

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marshfield Clinic Health System, the largest private group medical practice in Wisconsin and one of the largest in the United States, continues to prove its dedication to helping stop the spread of COVID-19. Virgin Pulse, which recently acquired Welltok, proudly congratulates its client for winning a 2021 Prestige Award from the Wisconsin Healthcare Public Relations & Marketing Society for its targeted work that drove nearly 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, including many among vulnerable populations.



Since the pandemic began, Marshfield Clinic Health System consistently distributed timely and relevant updates about how to stay safe, healthy and access needed care. When COVID-19 vaccines became generally available, the health system quickly launched an email campaign to promote vaccine uptake. Initial outreach included daily weekday emails to all individuals aged 16 years and older. As people took the vaccine, the health system began using data and predictive analytics to optimize its outreach, creating targeted lists of unvaccinated individuals, including many rural residents, people at high-risk for hospitalization due to pre-existing conditions or co-morbidities, and vaccine hesitant individuals.

“Being a trusted source of health information, we knew we needed to play a large role in getting Wisconsinites to take the shot,” said Meranda Eggebrecht, Director of Care Management. “General outreach was not going to suffice, which is why we knew third-party data and analytics were essential to identify things like who was still unvaccinated, on the fence, or would benefit the most from vaccination, so we could then reach out to them with personalized messages that would motivate them to get the shot.”

In total, Virgin Pulse sent over 172,000 emails on behalf of Marshfield Clinic Health System to identified populations during both waves of their COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach campaign. The campaign boasted an average email open rate of nearly 30% – well above average email open rate of 23% in healthcare. As a result, 95,634 vaccines were administered through the health system’s walk-in clinics among individuals ages 12 and older.

“We’ve proven that vaccine hesitancy can be overcome with barrier-breaking messaging that addresses an individual’s situation. You cannot achieve that with mass communications,” said April Gill, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Payors and Health Systems at Virgin Pulse. “It requires the power of technology to engage the right people with the right information to get them to take the shot. We are honored to partner with Marshfield Clinic Health System and many others across the nation to successfully increase COVID-19 vaccine compliance, which has a positive impact not only on the individuals’ lives, but also on the broader community as well.”

Click here to learn more about the solution used to execute this outreach on the health system’s behalf.

About Marshfield Clinic Health System

Marshfield Clinic Health System is an integrated health system whose mission is to enrich lives through accessible, affordable compassionate health care. The Health System serves Wisconsin with more than 1,400 providers comprising 170 specialties, health plan, and research and education programs. Primary operations include Marshfield Clinic, nine Marshfield Medical Center hospitals, Marshfield Children’s Hospital, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, Security Health Plan and Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation. Learn more at marshfieldclinic.org.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is a global leader and premier provider of tech-enabled health and wellbeing solutions focused on driving health outcomes and reducing healthcare costs for its clients and members through its Homebase for Health® strategy. Homebase for Health is a personalized ecosystem where Virgin Pulse clients and members can access, navigate and interact with their health, wellbeing and benefits – all in one trusted and familiar place. Fusing high-tech, high-touch, predictive analytics, AI and data, Homebase for Health aims to simplify and unify health and wellbeing for clients, consumers, patients and members across the entire care continuum —from prevention and wellbeing to pre-chronic and chronic disease management to episodic and acute care. Today, more than 14 million users in more than 190 countries rely on Virgin Pulse’s digital and live solutions to change their lives—and businesses—for good. For more tips and insights, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Contact:

press@virginpulse.com





