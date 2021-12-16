The World’s Largest Cannabis Science Event, Cannabis Science Conference, Comes to Long Beach, Featuring a New Psychedelic Science Track and Over 100 Expert Presenters

The World’s Largest Scientific and Medical Cannabis Conference Kicks Off First-Ever Event in the Sunshine State with Five Education Tracks and the Renowned Canna Boot Camp



Long Beach, CA, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cannabis Science Conference, the world's largest and fastest growing cannabis science event, announced the launch of its first-ever Sunshine State event in Long Beach, California, at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center on Feb. 2 through Feb. 4 with an interactive, pre-conference Canna Boot Camp event Feb. 2.

The semi-annual Cannabis Science Conference (CSC), organized by CSC Events, LLC, will feature over 100 vendors in the expo hall and an exceptional lineup of analytical, medical, cultivation, hemp/CBD, and psychedelics speakers, including Davina Smith, who organized a 360-mile prayer run collecting sacred medicine to bring awareness to issues impacting Indigenous people such as the Bears Ears National Monument land reduction, keynote addresses by Ashéninka Mino and Bernadette Torres (sacred tobacco healers). Dr. Alison Draisin, Lead Psychotherapist & Director of Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) at the AIMS Institute, will also give a special keynote address on cannabis and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy.

Entering its seventh edition, CSC sets the standard for scientific discoveries and discussions of cannabis globally. In alignment with the conference’s theme of “Advancing Cannabis Science,” the show will focus on five distinct educational tracks designed to showcase the latest technologies and advancements in the cannabis and psychedelics industries. Cannabis Science Conference attracts a wide array of researchers, industry experts, manufacturers, processors, nurses, physicians, patients, government regulators, QC labs, professors, students and interested novices for information sharing and networking. Attendees at the world renowned, pre-show Canna Boot Camp will learn many aspects of the cannabis industry from cultivation and extractions to quality control testing, laboratory information management systems and much more. Tickets for the Canna Boot Camp pre-conference workshop are limited.

The conference will also include a professional athletes psychedelics panel hosted by Athletes 4 Care, as well several accomplished doctors, including Dr. Denise Vidot from the University of Miami, Dr. Dedi Meiri from the Technion Institute in Israel, Dr. Markus Roggen from Delic Labs in Canada and Dr. Bonni Goldstein from Canna-Centers and many more. The conference will also feature special keynote addresses from Jeff Lowenfels and cannabis legend Ed Rosenthal, ‘The Guru of Ganja.’

“We are excited to host our first-ever event in California, the world’s largest legalized cannabis market. We look forward to having top researchers host discussions on cutting-edge technologies and science related to cannabis and psychedelics industries at the next Cannabis Science Conference,” said Josh Crossney, President, CEO, and Founder of CSC Events, LLC. “To highlight the growth of CSC, we are launching a Psychedelics Science Track as our new, fifth educational track and are moving into one of the fastest growing emerging new markets in therapeutic research and clinical trials. The goal of CSC has always been to advance cannabis science, and now branching into one of the most cutting-edge new fields, we also seek to make sure that attendees develop a large scope of knowledge on current research and scientific techniques that are being developed. We are also implementing extra safety precautions to keep all of our attendees as safe as possible at all times.” Safety measures and precautions for the event can be found here.

2022 CSC West will feature new sessions that explore several cutting-edge topics, including emerging science in the psychedelics industry, a professional athletes panel, vaping, new approaches to cannabis and hemp extractions/processing, sustainability practices for cannabis production, latest research trends in cannabis therapeutics as well as the recent advances in hemp science. You can view the full agenda here.

Crossney added, “The CSC Events team is working extra hard to deliver the highest quality event at a fraction of the cost of other conferences. There is something for everyone at our events and we are thrilled to continue to bridge the gaps in cannabis (and now psychedelic) science. Join us in Long Beach and help us advance cannabis science in a safe and educational environment.”

To view the current list of sponsors, exhibitors and media partners, click here. Tickets for Cannabis Science Conference East and Canna Boot Camp are available at www.cannabisscienceconference.com/register-for-tickets.

About Cannabis Science Conference

Cannabis Science Conference is the world's largest and fastest growing cannabis science event. Our conference pulls together cannabis industry experts, instrument manufacturers, testing labs, research scientists, medical practitioners, policymakers, patients and interested novices. Our semi-annual event is aimed at improving cannabis science. Join us in Long Beach, CA for an exciting conference with keynotes, presentations, networking opportunities, roundtable discussions, and exhibits.

