Travelex Insurance Honored as Best in Industry with 2021 Awards

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelex Insurance Services, a leading provider of travel insurance, has recently been recognized with several premier awards from leaders and professionals across the travel industry.



Travel Weekly named Travelex a Silver Magellan Award winner in the Online Travel Services category for their customer website. Magellan Awards represent the best in the travel industry across the U.S. and around the world - recognizing resilience, ingenuity, and a path forward. As the COVID-19 pandemic forced Americans to stay at home, work from home and shop from home, more consumers than ever surged online to purchase everything they needed. Travelex recognized that trend and launched a new innovative website for retail customers and travel agents. “There was no better time to make travel insurance easier for our customers,” explains Shannon Lofdahl, President & CEO of Travelex Insurance.

Travelex was also the winner for two prestigious Travvy Awards, voted by travel advisors. A Silver Award was given for Best Travel Insurance Provider in Customer Service and a Bronze Award for Best Travel Insurance Provider Overall. Travvy awards recognize the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry by honoring travel companies, travel products, travel agencies, and destinations for their outstanding achievements. Those awarded are known for being game-changers and innovators of travel.

“This was a transformational year for our industry and especially Travelex,” says Lofdahl. “It’s an honor to be selected by those who know us best - travel leaders, travel advisors and their clients. These awards are symbolic of our core focus in 2021 to help give travelers the resources and assurance they desire as they return to vacationing again.”

Travelex Insurance Services is a leading travel insurance provider in the United States with over 55 years combined industry expertise of helping people dream, explore and travel with confidence. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Travelex Insurance Services was founded in 1996 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group Limited (“ZIG”), headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Travelex Insurance Services delivers a wide range of travel protection plans through travel agencies, tour operators, vacation memberships and at travelexinsurance.com.

Northstar Travel Group is the leading B-to-B information and marketing solutions company serving all travel industry segments, including leisure/retail, corporate/business travel, corporate and sports meetings, incentives, hospitality, and travel technology. Northstar is the owner of leading brands serving these travel segments. The company produces more than 100 face-to-face events in 13 countries in retail travel, hospitality, corporate travel, travel technology, sports travel, and the meetings & incentive industry. In addition, Northstar owns Phocuswright, the leading research and event producer serving the travel technology industry. Northstar Travel Group owns the BHN Group, the leading producer of hotel investment conferences.

