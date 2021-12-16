Verizon and LA Unified provide internet access to Nevada families in need

CARSON CITY, Nev., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 26,000—or 10%—of families in Nevada lack a reliable internet connection1, prompting Verizon and Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation’s second-largest school district, to expand their existing partnership to enable eligible families and individuals in Nevada to access discounted mobile broadband plans, voice service plans, and equipment through Nevada state, local, or select non-profit organizations.



Los Angeles Unified first partnered with Verizon on its distance learning program in the early days of nationwide COVID-19-related school closures in March 2020. The landmark agreement was amended to enable Los Angeles Unified to provide school districts, and eventually state, local and non-profit organizations across California with a fast-track to reliable and affordable internet access. The Verizon-Los Angeles Unified partnership was also the blueprint on which Verizon architected its national program that made distance learning available for up to 38 million students in 40 states and the District of Columbia.



“Internet access has become an essential utility and learning tool for students and their families, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Los Angeles Unified Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly. “Last year Los Angeles Unified created the original pathway to connect students with our school community, and we’re thrilled that families throughout Nevada will be able to access even greater affordable internet in partnership with Verizon.”



Also through an amendment, Los Angeles Unified expanded its role in Verizon’s national digital inclusion program, along with the Georgia Department of Education and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts . The program consists of discounted pricing that support economic and social development by enabling state and local government agencies, school districts and non-profit organizations to provide affordable internet access to low-income households.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought enormous attention to the digital divide in this country, as families and school systems have been unable to meet the critical requirement for reliable internet access,” said Jennifer Chronis, Senior Vice President, Verizon Public Sector. “From our historic partnership with Los Angeles Unified, to our flagship education initiative, Verizon Innovative Learning , which includes 23 LA Unified schools, we are dedicated to addressing barriers to digital inclusion for students, families, teachers and communities.”



The most recent Los Angeles Unified amendment also serves to expand the existing distance learning program to enable public libraries to benefit from the same contract terms as Nevada K-12 schools.



Nevada state and local government agencies, school districts and non-profit organizations that are interested in benefiting from the Verizon digital inclusion or distance learning programs can call 844.825.8389 or visit this link for more information .

