Rittenhouse Realty Advisors Sells 41 Units in Queen Village/ Society Hill Area of Philadelphia For $7,425,000

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a commercial real estate sales brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of a multi-family portfolio containing 34 apartments and 7 commercial units in the Queen Village/Society Hill area of Philadelphia. The addresses sold include: 721-725, 734, 736 & 746 South 4th Street, 307 & 327 Pine Street, and 1303 South 6th Street. The properties are well located for public transit access and access to I-95, as well as tenant enjoyment of the shops, restaurants, cafes, and nightlife of South Street, Passyunk Square, and Headhouse Square.



Ken Wellar, Managing Partner at RRA, stated: "This portfolio sits in one of the best locations in Philadelphia. The properties were owned and managed by a family office for more than 40 years. The new owner sees the value-add potential across the portfolio, given the quality of the properties and the prime location.“

Alan Krawitz, a Senior Associate at RRA who worked on the transactions, added: “The location, proximity, and rental upside in these assets drew significant attention. We fielded multiple bids above our asking price, reinforcing the narrative that well located value-add opportunities are top priority for capital in today’s market."

Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Rittenhouse Realty Advisors is a real estate advisory firm with an extensive focus in the brokerage of multi-family communities throughout the northeast region of the United States. Formed in February 2013 by a group of advisors with more than 30 years of commercial investment sales experience, our focus is on multi-family and mixed-use properties with significant residential components.

