Lindsey M. Wendler Joins Dresner Partners as Managing Director

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that Lindsey M. Wendler has joined Dresner Partners as Managing Director. Ms. Wendler will lead the firm’s entry into the Dallas market.



Ms. Wendler has experience in leading transactions across a diverse range of industries and situations, including distressed companies. Her expertise includes sell-side M&A advisory, buy-side M&A projects, restructuring advisory, refinancing, valuations, and capital raising. Ms. Wendler has completed transactions in numerous industries with extensive experience in the Industrials sector, including infrastructure related products and services, construction services, building products, equipment manufacturing and leasing, engineering, and logistics. Ms. Wendler also has experience on engagements in Fintech and Ecommerce services. Prior to joining Dresner Partners, Ms. Wendler served in Managing Director roles at Skystone Securities and National Transaction Advisors.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Wendler said, “I’m very excited to join Dresner Partners’ award-winning investment banking team. The firm is an established leader in the middle-market with a reputation for outstanding client service, as well as cross-border transactions. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners, said, “Lindsey’s diverse experience as an investment banker, entrepreneur and international business owner makes her uniquely qualified to advise many of our prospective clients. We are very pleased to have her join the firm and lead our entry into the Dallas market and the south-central U.S.”

Early in her career, Ms. Wendler founded a business in the luxury goods industry headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland where she succeeded in raising growth capital to expand the company’s international distribution. She later sold the business through an M&A process and gained extensive experience in forming international business entities, capital raising, material and product sourcing, hiring and team building, international negotiations, and business development. These experiences fueled her passion to support other entrepreneurs through M&A and corporate finance initiatives.

Lindsey holds multiple leadership positions within the local Dallas and national M&A community including:

President of the Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors (AM&AA) DFW Chapter

Chair of AM&AA National Chapter Leadership Committee

Member of AM&AA National Advisory Council

Investment Banking Chair on Board of Directors of The Association for Corporate Growth (DFW Chapter)

Co-Founder of Women in Finance Roundtable Breakfast Series

Member of Dallas CEO Forum

Ms. Wendler holds a Master of Arts in Applied Art and Design from Royal College of Art in London, U.K. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Biology (pre-med) and a minor in Corporate Communications and Public Affairs from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. She is a Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA), FINRA Series 79 and 63, and is a Certified Business Appraiser (CBA).

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Palo Alto, Calif. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

For Media Inquiries

David Gutierrez, Head of PR, IR and Corporate Development, (847) 533-5082, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

For Transaction Related Inquiries

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312) 780-7206, sdresner@dresnerco.com

Lindsey M. Wendler, Managing Director, (214) 273-2316, lwendler@dresnerco.com

