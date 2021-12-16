Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) successfully issues SEK 300 million in senior secured bonds to further accelerate growth

English Swedish

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (“Fingerprints” or the “Company”) has successfully raised SEK 300 million through the issuance of senior secured bonds with a three-year tenor and a floating interest rate of Stibor 3 months + 9.0% per annum under a framework of SEK 500 million (the “Bonds” and the “Bond Issue”). The net proceeds from the Bond Issue will be applied towards general corporate purposes, including investments in working capital and R&D to further accelerate growth. The Company will apply to have the Bonds admitted to trading on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm.



The offering was well received by both Nordic and European institutional investors.

“We are experiencing an increase in demand for our products and solutions in all our business areas, and our revenue streams are being diversified at a higher pace than previously, into areas with attractive margins. Fingerprints has ambitious growth plans, which increases the need for working capital and investments in R&D. I am therefore very pleased that we have now secured funding to further accelerate Fingerprints’ growth”, said Christian Fredrikson, CEO of Fingerprint Cards.

Carnegie Investment Bank acted as sole bookrunner in the transaction and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå KB acted as legal counsel.



For further information, please contact:

Christian Fredrikson, President & CEO

Per Sundqvist, CFO



Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

This information is information that Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 5:35 pm CET on December 16, 2021.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

