Aéroports de Paris SA: Calendar of financial publications and events for the year 2022

Paris, FRANCE

 16 December 2021

Aéroports de Paris SA
Calendar of financial publications and events
for the year 2022

Results, revenues and general meeting:

2021 Annual results

  • Publication on 16 February 2022, after Paris Stock Exchange closing, at 5:45pm
  • Analysts meeting on 17 February 2022
  • Quiet period from 19 January to 16 February 2022

Investor Day: 17 February 2022

2022 First quarter revenue

  • Publication on 27 April 2022, before markets opening, at 7:30 am
  • Conference call at 8:30 am (CET)
  • Quiet period from 13 to 27 April 2022

Annual general meeting of shareholders: 17 May 2022

2022 Half-year results

  • Publication on 28 July 2022, after Paris Stock Exchange closing, at 5:45pm
  • Analysts meeting on 28 July 2022, at 6:00 pm (CET)
  • Quiet period from 30 June to 28 July 2022

2022 9-Month revenue

  • Publication on 27 October 2022, before markets opening, at 7:30 am
  • Conference call at 8:30 am (CET)
  • Quiet period from 12 October to 27 October 2022

Monthly traffic figures:

  • December 2021 traffic figures:           17 January 2022
  • January 2022 traffic figures:               16 February 2022
  • February 2022 traffic figures:              16 March 2022
  • March 2022 traffic figures:                  14 April 2022
  • April 2022 traffic figures:                    16 May 2022
  • May 2022 traffic figures:                    16 June 2022
  • June 2022 traffic figures:                   18 July 2022
  • July 2022 traffic figures:                    16 August 2022
  • August 2022 traffic figures:               15 September 2022
  • September 2022 traffic figures:         17 October 2022
  • October 2022 traffic figures:              17 November 2022
  • November 2022 traffic figures:          15 December 2022

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2020, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 33.1 million passengers and 1.8 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 96.3 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2020, group revenue stood at €2,137 million and net result attributable to the Group at -€1,169 million. Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupeadp.fr

 

