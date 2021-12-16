English French

16 December 2021

Aéroports de Paris SA

Calendar of financial publications and events

for the year 2022

Results, revenues and general meeting:

2021 Annual results

Publication on 16 February 2022, after Paris Stock Exchange closing, at 5:45pm

Analysts meeting on 17 February 2022

Quiet period from 19 January to 16 February 2022

Investor Day: 17 February 2022

2022 First quarter revenue

Publication on 27 April 2022, before markets opening, at 7:30 am

Conference call at 8:30 am (CET)

Quiet period from 13 to 27 April 2022

Annual general meeting of shareholders: 17 May 2022

2022 Half-year results

Publication on 28 July 2022, after Paris Stock Exchange closing, at 5:45pm

Analysts meeting on 28 July 2022, at 6:00 pm (CET)

Quiet period from 30 June to 28 July 2022

2022 9-Month revenue

Publication on 27 October 2022, before markets opening, at 7:30 am

Conference call at 8:30 am (CET)

Quiet period from 12 October to 27 October 2022

Monthly traffic figures:

December 2021 traffic figures: 17 January 2022

January 2022 traffic figures: 16 February 2022

February 2022 traffic figures: 16 March 2022

March 2022 traffic figures: 14 April 2022

April 2022 traffic figures: 16 May 2022

May 2022 traffic figures: 16 June 2022

June 2022 traffic figures: 18 July 2022

July 2022 traffic figures: 16 August 2022

August 2022 traffic figures: 15 September 2022

September 2022 traffic figures: 17 October 2022

October 2022 traffic figures: 17 November 2022

November 2022 traffic figures: 15 December 2022

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2020, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 33.1 million passengers and 1.8 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 96.3 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2020, group revenue stood at €2,137 million and net result attributable to the Group at -€1,169 million. Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupeadp.fr

Attachment