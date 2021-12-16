English French

PRESS RELEASE

December 16th, 2021

Aéroports de Paris SA

November 2021 traffic figures

Groupe ADP total traffic1 is up by +10.5 million passengers in November 2021 compared to November 2020, with 17.7 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 67.9% of the November 2019 group traffic1.

In November 2021, at Paris Aéroport alone, the traffic increased by + 4.2 million passengers compared to November 2020, with 5.2 million passengers welcomed. It stands at 65.5 % of the November 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. In November 2021, Paris-Charles de Gaulle welcomed 3.4 million passengers (+2.7 million passengers2), at 59.2% of the November 2019 traffic, and Paris-Orly 1.8 million passengers (+1.5 million passengers2), at 81.2% of the November 2019 traffic.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, terminals 2A, 2B, 2C3, 2D, 2E and 2F are currently open to welcome all passenger traffic. At Paris-Orly, all sectors are open except for gate B at Orly 1.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms, the Hajj terminal at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia is closed. All other airports are open to commercial flights, although local restrictions may apply, particularly to international flights.

In Paris Aéroport and in November 20212:

International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was up compared to 2020 (+1.5 million passengers 2 ), at 59.6 % of the November 2019 traffic, due to growth of all the destinations: Africa (+496 684 passengers 2 ), at 75.0 % of the November 2019 traffic, North America (+386 629 passengers 2 ), at 56.1 % of the November 2019 traffic, the Middle East (+ 216 152 passengers 2 ), at 64.5 % of the November 2019 traffic, Latin America (+118 778 passengers 2 ), at 56.0 % of the November 2019 traffic, and Asia-Pacific (+53 559 passengers 2 ), at 15.1 % of the November 2019 traffic ;

European traffic (excluding France) was up (+2.0 million passengers 2 ), at 67.9 % of the November 2019 traffic;

Traffic within mainland France was up (+740 391 passengers 2 ), at 74.5 % of the November 2019 traffic.

Traffic with the French Overseas Territories (included within the international traffic) was up (+212 105 passengers 2 ), at 91.2 % of the November 2019 traffic.

The number of connecting passengers stood at 550,656, up by + 421,540 passengers2, at 56.7 % of the November 2019 traffic. The connecting rate stood at 22.3 % down by -4.3 points2.





Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic1 is up by + 31.6 % compared to 2020, at 142.4 million passengers, standing at 43.8 % of the group traffic over the same period in 2019, while traffic in Paris Aéroport is up by + 18.1 %, at 36.7 million passengers, at 36.7 % of the traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4%-owned by Groupe ADP4, is up by +2.2 million passengers in November 20212, at 4.1 million passengers, standing at 77.2 % of the November 2019 traffic. It is up by +73.8 % since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020. TAV Airports traffic includes since May 1st, 2021 the traffic of Almaty airport, following the signing of an agreement related to the acquisition of its management company5.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +0.8 million passengers in November 20212, at 1.3 million passengers, standing at 69.9% of the November 2019 traffic. It is up by +8.8% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +362 691 passengers in November 20212, at 0.5 million passengers, standing at 74.7 % of the November 2019 traffic. It is up by +113.4% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 20206, was up by +2.9 million passengers in November 20212, at 6.4 million passengers, standing at 68.2 % of the November 2019 traffic. It is up by +18.8 % since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Passengers Nov. 2021 Change 21/20

(in movements) Jan. - Nov. 2021 % change 2021/2020 Last 12 months % change 2021/2020 Paris-CDG 3,351,331 +2,718,575 22,708,175 +7.5% 23,844,750 -11.3% Paris-Orly 1,845,122 +1,486,954 13,986,906 +40.4% 14,821,652 +20.7% Total Paris Aéroport 5,196,453 +4,205,529 36,695,081 +18.1% 38,666,402 -1.3% Santiago de Chile 1,331,696 +780,410 8,516,320 +8.8% 9,219,119 -7.3% Amman 469,488 +362,691 4,089,382 +113.4% 4,224,405 +64.0% New Delhi 4,700,305 +2,195,896 32,128,675 +25.5% 35,035,611 +9.8% Hyderabad 1,453,147 +504,563 10,400,079 +23.4% 11,509,696 +9.8% Cebu 197,280 +153,647 1,090,262 -59.3% 1,152,706 -70.1% Total GMR Airports 6,350,732 +2,854,106 43,619,016 +18.8% 47,698,013 +3.1% Antalya 1,224,770 +704,335 21,328,153 +125.7% 21,649,848 +109.7% Almaty 533,089 +183,373 5,532,692 +69.8% 5,892,115 +55.0% Ankara 663,306 +300,009 6,386,524 +31.3% 6,577,887 +12.6% Izmir 785,550 +389,892 7,059,494 +36.6% 7,350,076 +22.1% Bodrum 93,372 +36,968 2,859,532 +97.9% 2,907,996 +90.4% Gazipaşa Alanya 45,405 +23,714 586,533 +131.1% 607,136 +113.9% Medina 243,932 +142,090 1,477,935 -31.1% 1,581,803 -45.4% Tunisia 34,838 +25,088 482,464 +52.4% 500,976 +32.9% Georgia 192,341 +177,322 1,975,444 +217.6% 1,994,040 +129.3% North Macedonia 112,087 +66,869 1,256,263 +71.4% 1,306,153 +40.5% Zagreb(7) 164,278 +121,563 1,224,896 +38.7% 1,266,394 +13.6% Total TAV Airports(8) 4,092,968 +2,171,223 48,498,323 +73.8% 49,603,394 +54.0%





Aircraft Movements Nov. 2021 Change 21/20

(in movements) Jan. - Nov. 2021 % change 2021/2020 Last 12 months % change 2021/2020 Paris-CDG 27,572 +16,641 220,919 +10.9% 234,077 -1.4% Paris-Orly 13,221 +9,554 105,580 +37.5% 111,799 +20.6% Total Paris Aéroport 40,793 + 26,195 326,499 +18.3% 345,876 +4.7% Santiago de Chile 8,867 +4,084 67,958 19.8% 73,891 +5.0% Amman 4,947 +3,198 41,630 +87.2% 43,618 +53.8% New Delhi 32,551 +12,390 254,440 +30.9% 278,088 +18.8% Hyderabad 11,304 +2,439 98,040 +19.0% 108,356 +9.1% Cebu 1,764 +1,244 12,100 -52.8% 13,014 -63.1% Total GMR Airports 45,619 16,073 364,580 +20.6% 399,458 +8.4% Antalya 8,271 +4,442 124,723 +118.0% 129,679 +105.4% Almaty 4,997 +1,177 51,649 +31.6% 55,568 +24.6% Ankara 5,120 +2,054 50,517 +36.3% 53,225 +22.2% Izmir 4,590 +1,453 47,854 +27.9% 50,940 +18.8% Bodrum 631 +91 19,764 +95.6% 20,214 +89.9% Gazipaşa Alanya 329 +153 4,518 +117.1% 4,723 +101.9% Medina 2,306 +1,192 17,274 +0.4% 18,517 -16.8% Tunisia 340 +190 4,394 +35.6% 4,619 +23.2% Georgia 2,310 +1,526 24,352 +116.0% 25,138 +82.0% North Macedonia 1,106 +417 13,679 +63.4% 14,338 +44.0% Zagreb(7) 2,917 +1,361 26,387 +31.2% 27,779 +18.4% Total TAV Airports(8) 32,917 14,056 369,180 +61.2% 384,890 +47.6%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Nov. 2021

Change 21/20

(in passengers) Share of total traffic Nov. - Oct. 2021

% change 2021/2020 Share of total traffic France +740,391 18.1% +20.8% 20.7% Europe +1,981,231 44.1% +23.9% 42.8% Other International

Of which +1,483,907 37.8% +10.6% 36.5% Africa +496,684 13.4% +33.5% 13.8% North America +386,629 8.5% +18.9% 7.3% Latin America +118,778 2.8% -8.2% 2.3% Middle-East +216,152 5.3% +10.5% 4.5% Asia-Pacific +53,559 1.6% -58.4% 1.5% French Overseas Territories +212,105 6.2% +12.7% 7.1% Total Paris Aéroport +4,205,529 100.0% +18.1% 100.0%





Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Nov. 2021 Change

2021/2020 Jan. - Nov. 2021 % change 2021/2020 Connecting Passengers(1) 550,656 +326.5% 3,992,405 +12.6% Connecting rate 22.3% -4.3pts 22.0% -1.2pt Seat load factor 74.9% +29.4pts 69.5% -0.1pt

(1) Departing passengers

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux. Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget. Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports. including Paris-Charles de Gaulle. Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2020. the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 33.1 million passengers and 1.8 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly. and more than 96.3 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area. the group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2020. group revenue stood at €2.137 million and net result attributable to the Group at -€1.169 million.

Registered office: 1. rue de France. 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296.881.806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupeadp.fr

1 Group traffic @100%. Group traffic @100% in 2020 includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport since January 1st, 2019. It also includes Almaty International Airport traffic since May 1st, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Excluding the consolidation of Almaty, group traffic would be17.1 million passengers in November 2021, up by + 10.4 million passengers and 138.5 million passengers since the beginning of the year, up by + 32.3 million passengers.

2 Compared to November 2020.

3 Terminal 2C opened on December 14, 2021.

4 Following the implementation of TAV Airports' share buyback program, Groupe ADP holds, as of 30 September 2020, 46.38% of TAV Airports (compared to 46.12% previously).

5 On the acquisition of the management company of Almaty airport, see page 13 of the 2021 half-year results, released on July 28th, 2021.

6 See press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020 on the stake acquisition in GMR Airports.

7 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

8 TAV Airports' total traffic and aircraft movements include figures of Almaty International Airport since May 2021.

