Albioma : Albioma wins 5 MWp of solar projects in mainland France

Paris La Défense, 16 December 2021

Albioma wins 5 MWp of solar projects in mainland France

Albioma has been awarded the contracts for all the projects, representing an aggregate capacity of 5 MWp, for which the Group bid in response to the French government's call for tenders (CRE4.13) for “solar power plants on buildings with a capacity between 100 kWp and 8 MWp” issued in July 2021.

This installed capacity is spread over 12 projects, located in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Occitanie and Provence-Alpes-Côte-d'Azur regions, where Albioma has been operating since December 2018.

Construction of these projects will begin in 2023, with commissioning scheduled for the second half of 2023.

