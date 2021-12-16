English French

Nanterre, 16 December 2021

Reduction of the share capital through the cancellation of treasury shares

Pursuant to the authorisation given by shareholders in the combined shareholders’ general meeting of 8 April 2021, the Board of Directors has decided to reduce VINCI’s share capital by cancelling 6,000,000 shares held in treasury.

Those shares were bought back between 2 October 2021 and 15 December 2021 and represent around 1% of VINCI’s share capital.

