Quadient Parcel Locker Installations Surpass 15,100 Worldwide

Strong a doption and usage growth across all market segments in 2021

An open network model that drives the introduction of new services and uses

Paris, December 16, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, and one of the largest smart parcel locker global operators, announced today that more than 2,200 of its Parcel Pending by Quadient smart parcel locker systems were installed during the first nine months of 2021, bringing its parcel locker footprint to over 15,100 units globally.

Quadient experienced strong growth in its parcel locker business across the retail, higher education, corporate and multifamily property industries, as well as across geographies. In Quadient’s fiscal third quarter alone that ended October 31 the company deployed more than 600 new parcel locker units.

Quadient’s capacity to offer an open network technology, open to all retailers, carriers, last mile delivery operators or e-commerce players, as well as innovations such as the exclusive Parcel Pending Lite—a compact, modular and self-powered parcel locker design—successfully accelerated customer adoption toward a growing number of installations.

In Japan, more than 6,200 parcel locker units are now in operation, with over 200 new installs of Lite parcel locker solutions in the third quarter. New usages of the open network created under the joint-venture with leading carrier Yamato Transport are underway in the region, for instance allowing consumers to pick up prescription medications delivered for the first time via parcel lockers in the Eastern Hokkaido area.

In North America, more than 5,600 Parcel Pending by Quadient smart locker systems have been deployed in the multifamily property management industry in the U.S, while the solution was also selected by major retailer Lowe’s, which has just completed its installation of 179 units in its Canadian stores.

On the heels of a strong adoption by new customers, the usage of Quadient’s locker solutions in the U.S. continues to grow with 10 million parcels processed in the third quarter, an 18% increase over the third quarter in 2020, demonstrating the value of a touchless and 24/7 self-service pick-up experience in new consumer behaviors accelerated by the global pandemic. Indeed, Quadient has also seen growing momentum for its multifamily parcel locker solutions in new markets, such as the UK and France.

“Passing the 15,100 milestone of installed parcel lockers globally is a great achievement for Quadient, in line with our ambition to quickly scale our global footprint in our main geographies,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO, Quadient. “Our capacity to efficiently implement open networks of parcel lockers to allow shared usage among players at an international level has been a key differentiator driving strong new partnerships in our different segments. We are confident that the coming months will see new customers enjoying the peace of mind provided by the Parcel Pending by Quadient delivery experience, wherever they are.”

