ALSTOM SA : Alstom to provide trains and maintenance support for the Marseille-Nice regional line

Alstom to provide trains and maintenance support for the Marseille-Nice regional line

A train m ade in France , for the first regional line opened to competition in France , awarded to Transdev

Innovative 2-level architecture, offering high capacity and a high level of comfort and accessibility

16 December 2021 – Alstom and Transdev formally launched today in Crespin (Hauts-de-France) the implementation of the contract for the supply of 16 8-car trains for the Marseille-Toulon-Nice line, which Transdev will operate in summer 2025. This order, worth approximately 250 million euro, also includes maintenance support for the trains for a 10-year period. Delivery of the new material, manufactured at Alstom's Crespin site, will begin at the end of 2024.

The launch took place in the presence of Olivier Delecroix, Sales Director of Alstom France, and Vincent Destot, Regional Director of Transdev Hauts-de-France, who is very involved in Transdev's rail projects.

“We are proud to participate in the implementation of the first concession of a French regional line with Transdev. We are offering a proven, comfortable train, capable of running at 200 km/h, in order to serve the mobility of all passengers. We will also provide maintenance support and thus contribute to the long-term operational efficiency of the trains. These new trainsets will replace the current Corail cars and will be added to the many Alstom trains already running in the Southern Region,” explains Olivier Delecroix, Sales Director of Alstom France.

“We are delighted to be able to work with Alstom, which has a long history in the Hauts-de-France region, to enhance our rail offering in the context of regional rail being opened up to competition, and to enable everyday passengers to benefit from a high quality of service,” emphasises Vincent Destot, Regional Director of Transdev Hauts-de-France.

“Transdev is looking forward to the start of the concession, in the summer of 2025, so that all passengers on the Marseille-Nice line can discover the unequalled comfort of the Omneo Premium trains and enjoy the best services that will be available on board,” added Claude Steinmetz, Rail Director of Transdev France.

A train that combines capacity, comfort, and accessibility

These Omneo Premium trains come from Alstom's Omneo platform, of which 491 train sets have already been ordered by 10 French regions (373 “Regio 2N” suburban and regional trains and 118 “Omneo Premium” Intercity trains).

The Omneo Premium trains on the Marseille-Toulon-Nice line will be adapted to meet Transdev's specific operating challenges which include:

Creation of a convivial space allowing passengers to enjoy a catering area (with a snack offering);

Interior fittings offering all the services desired by the Region, such as bicycle spaces (12 per train), doors to separate the 1 st class areas, and interior harmony reflecting the image of the Region and of the line on which the trains will run;

class areas, and interior harmony reflecting the image of the Region and of the line on which the trains will run; Implementation of new on-board services, including innovative systems for video surveillance, seat reservation or bicycle space reservation, passenger counting and 4G communication between the train and the ground.





The new 8-car trains are 110 metres long and will accommodate up to 352 passengers (plus 66 folding seats for short journeys). This high capacity is achieved by alternating single and double-deck cars.

Comfort has been particularly well thought out for long journeys: wide seats, large glass walls to take advantage of the natural light and the panorama of the seaside, clear passenger information with screens and displays, air conditioning, 2 classes with lower and upper decks, toilets and connectivity tools (Wi-Fi, electrical and USB sockets).

This coastal train will accommodate all travellers thanks to wide corridors and multi-purpose areas on the ground level, allowing bicycles, scooters, and luggage to be parked.

10-year maintenance support

Alstom will also provide Transdev with 10-year maintenance services for the 16 trains. Alstom's Services teams in France will provide maintenance engineering, supply spare parts, and overhaul the main components (including bogies, engines, pantographs).

Alstom is a certified Railway Company as well as a certified Entity in charge of Maintenance (ECE). With 12 service centers and more than 1,000 employees dedicated to services in France, Alstom has a unique knowledge of rolling stock as well as the industrial base to meet the challenges of heavy maintenance of main components.

An "Origine France Garantie" train, manufactured in the Hauts-de-France Region

The Alstom site in Crespin (Hauts-de-France) will design, manufacture, assemble and homologate the Omneo Premium trains for the Marseille-Toulon-Nice line, which Transdev will operate in summer 2025.

For the third year in a row, Alstom's Omneo train has been awarded the “Origine France Garantie” official label, the only certification that attests to the French origin of a product, thanks to an independent audit and guarantees a high level of standards.

“This is recognition of the know-how of the employees at the Crespin site and a guarantee of our commitment to our customers, passengers and the entire French rail industry,” concluded Olivier Delecroix at the signing event held at the Crespin Alstom site on 16 December.

Alstom™ and Omneo™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

Regio 2N is a trademark of the French Regions Association (ARF).





