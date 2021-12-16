Nutshell Earns First-Ever 'Leader' Placement in G2's Winter 2022 Grid® Report for Email Marketing

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time ever, Nutshell has been named a "Leader" in G2's Grid® Report for Email Marketing, an honor reserved for software solutions that are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial Market Presence scores based on market share, company size, and social impact.

Out of 475 software brands listed in the email marketing software category on G2.com, only 32 earned a Leader placement in the Winter 2022 Grid® Report, placing Nutshell in the company of such industry heavyweights as Constant Contact, Mailchimp, and AWeber.

This honor comes just 10 months after Nutshell's native email marketing tool, Nutshell Marketing, was released to the public.

"The meteoric rise of Nutshell Marketing has been tremendously encouraging for our team this year," said Nutshell CEO and Cofounder Andy Fowler. "After a decade of being known as 'just' a CRM product and keeping a laser focus on that space, we weren't sure how our customers would react to Nutshell releasing a native email marketing tool. Thankfully, it's been one of our most successful product releases of all time. Less than a year after Nutshell Marketing's launch, over 10% of our customers have already made the leap from MailChimp and Constant Contact and into an email marketing product that is truly connected to sales outreach."

"Earning a Leader placement in G2's Grid® Report for Email Marketing gives us even more validation to press on towards solving more important challenges for sales and marketing teams and building the most valuable growth software platform on the planet," Fowler added.

Released each quarter, G2's Grid® Reports honor the world's leading software products across hundreds of categories. In addition to Nutshell's placement in the email marketing software category, the Ann Arbor-based SaaS company also earned top rankings in three other categories:

Nutshell has once again been named a Leader in the Winter 2022 Grid® Report for CRM as well as the Winter 2022 Small-Business Grid® Report for CRM. This is the sixth consecutive quarter that Nutshell has been recognized as a Leader in the Grid® Report for CRM, maintaining our position as one of the most popular and well-reviewed CRM solutions in the world.



For the first time ever, Nutshell has earned a Leader placement in the Winter 2022 Grid® Report for Sales Engagement, a category focusing on tools that streamline sales processes and automate tasks.



Nutshell has also been named a Leader in the Winter 2022 Grid® Report for Small-Business Sales Analytics, on the strength of our powerful, out-of-the-box sales reporting tools.

Nutshell is currently preparing to launch a native webform builder in Q1 2022, which will bring the company one step closer to its vision of offering a complete sales and marketing software solution for small- and medium-sized B2B businesses.

About Nutshell

Nutshell is an all-in-one growth software platform that helps B2B organizations work together to win more deals. Simple enough for any user and sophisticated enough for any business, Nutshell is for teams who are tired of juggling separate sales and marketing tools and don't want to pay a full-time admin to manage their software. Launched in 2010 and based in Ann Arbor, MI, Nutshell serves thousands of businesses around the world and has been recognized as a top CRM for both user-friendliness and affordability.

Learn more at www.nutshell.com.

