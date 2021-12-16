Empire Technologies Risk Management Group Acquires GoldMind Legal Cloud Solutions Company

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Technologies Risk Management Group (ETRM Group), the experts on data security, announces the acquisition of legal cloud solutions company GoldMind. The acquisition expands ETRM Group’s footprint in the Washington, D.C. market, enhancing its eDiscovery, data protection and data management solutions.



GoldMind’s clientele includes law firms and corporations around the country with a concentration of business in the Washington, D.C. area and provides remote and in-person data support services for investigative and legal matters. Their areas of expertise include data acquisition and forensics, eDiscovery, data breach support, data privacy, big data analytics, language services, and professional staffing.

ETRM Group’s clientele includes law firms, corporations, and government agencies. Its services include data protection and cybersecurity consultancy, discovery services, digital forensics, document review services and data risk management.

“Joining ETRM Group will give our clients greater access to more technology solutions and subject matter experts to help solve their complex eDiscovery and legal data challenges,” said GoldMind Chief Revenue Officer Jason Walker, who will join ETRM Group in a senior management director role. “I’m excited for our clients to immediately benefit from ETRM Group’s in-depth expertise and resources. I know they will appreciate what this acquisition brings them.”

“Acquiring a digitally enabled firm like GoldMind gives ETRM Group an expanded platform in the Washington, D.C. area and an opportunity to continue to broaden our footprint and technology-driven niche within the U.S.,” said Kenya Parrish-Dixon, General Counsel and COO at ETRM Group. “The talent at GoldMind bring a very client-centric approach to their work and our combined team will bring new innovative solutions to help solve important client needs.”

ETRM Group is based in Washington, D.C., with offices in Chicago and New York. To contact them, please email sales@ETRMGroup.com or contact@ETRMGroup.com, call 202-900-1906 or visit their website at https://www.ETRMGroup.com.

About Empire Technologies Risk Management Group

Empire Technologies Risk Management Group (ETRM Group) helps law firms, corporations and federal, state and local governments protect data, leverage technology and optimize workflows. The company views cybersecurity as the foundation of every successful legal and technology process, whether it is eDiscovery, managed review or adapting to new standards like remote workforces. Its team of lawyers and technologists have more than 100 years of collective experience in cybersecurity and information governance, having served federal agencies, including the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Trade Commission, the White House, Fortune 500 corporations and more. For more information, please visit https://www.ETRMGroup.com.

