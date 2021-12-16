VelocityEHS Receives Coveted Recognition by EcoVadis for its Corporate Sustainability Leadership

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, is proud to announce it earned a silver level of recognition for its corporate social responsibility and business sustainability from EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. The recognition places VelocityEHS in the top 25 percent of all companies rated by EcoVadis, and in the top 14 percent in its industry sector.



“VelocityEHS participation in the EcoVadis assessment and rating is a clear acknowledgement of our success and deep commitment to responsible, sustainable growth,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “Doing right by employees, customers and in the local communities we operate in is more important than ever. As we plan for the future, we’re prioritizing sustainability both within our company operations and through our software solutions to ensure a greater positive impact on the environment.”

The company’s recognition by EcoVadis puts it at the front of an elite group of just 500 companies in the data processing and hosting services industries that are actively pursuing sustainability and have already achieved a notable level of performance.

“The award confirms the commitment VelocityEHS has made to safe and sustainable business practices, labor and human rights, ethics, and environmentally responsible procurement policies,” stated Kirk Nelson, principal ESG manager and chair of the VelocityEHS Sustainability Committee. “Walking the walk on sustainability is part of what has made us an industry leader as thousands of companies turn to us to help them in their efforts to digitize ESG and sustainability management.”

Once seen as an optional public relations reporting initiative, ESG has evolved into a mandatory, investor-driven reporting requirement over the span of a few short years. With the industry’s leading data collection, calculation and reporting capabilities, VelocityEHS streamlines critical ESG reporting activities. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform delivers best-in-class performance in the areas of health, safety, risk, ESG and operational excellence. Backed by the largest global software community of EHS experts and thought leaders, the software drives expert processes so that every team member can produce outstanding results.

Backed by a powerful technology platform and its actionable scorecards, EcoVadis provides benchmarks, insights and a guided improvement journey for environmental, social, and ethical practices. For more information, visit www.ecovadis.com.

To learn more about the award-winning VelocityEHS software solutions, visit www.EHS.com.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 20,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS technology. Through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company helps global enterprises drive operational excellence by delivering best-in-class capabilities for health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

