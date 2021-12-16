ENACOMM and PSCU Partner to Bring Prepaid Mobile Apps and Websites to Credit Unions

ENACOMM collaborating with the nation’s premier credit union service organization to equip members with secure, user-friendly CX tools



TULSA, OK, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ENACOMM, a FinTech enablement company equipping financial services companies with affordable solutions that empower them to compete with technology offerings of the largest financial institutions, today announced it is helping to streamline mobile application and website development for credit unions through a partnership with PSCU, the nation’s premier credit union service organization (CUSO). The agreement enables credit unions across the U.S. to roll out new mobile apps and websites through PSCU’s prepaid product line with next-generation functionality, including biometric authentication.

“With our digital-first product strategy, PSCU is committed to helping credit unions deliver enhanced digital experiences to their members – and smartly-designed digital interaction channels are essential for success in today’s increasingly digital world,” said Cody Banks, vice president of Payment & Fraud Solutions at PSCU. “Our partnership with ENACOMM makes a process that typically demands considerable time and investment significantly more efficient, better enabling our credit unions to help their members seamlessly conduct essential prepaid banking needs through their preferred channel.”

Through the agreement, the prepaid mobile application and website platforms were built once and deployed multiple times for PSCU credit unions. The white-label solutions make it possible for each credit union to brand the platforms to appear as if they were custom-built for the financial institution.

The prepaid mobile application includes modern money-management functionality, such as smart budgets with personalized guidance and alerts that help users stay within their set limits, auto-categorization of expenses, set-aside goal tracking, and mobile check deposit. It is also highly secure, with two-factor authentication, touch and face identification, and real-time alerts and notifications, in addition to providing users the ability to easily lock and unlock their cards.

Creating a seamless, omnichannel member experience for cardholders, the prepaid web platform matches the mobile application in function and feel. Each branded website offers credit unions the opportunity to feature breakout information, card activation and linking, access to member support, mobile app download links and much more.

“Credit unions have unique advantages over big banks, such as local presence and deep member relationships, but one challenge has been lack of budget to build modern technology on par with the offerings of banks in the billion and trillion-dollar clubs,” said ENACOMM CEO Michael Boukadakis. “ENACOMM is happy to be able to empower these smaller financial institutions to viably compete with advanced, easy-to-use self-service technologies in a digitally-driven world.”

About ENACOMM

ENACOMM is a FinTech provider of affordable solutions that modernize the user experience for bank customers and credit union members, rivaling the customer service technologies offered by the biggest financial institutions with the deepest pockets, and that transform operations through the strategic application of data. ENACOMM empowers smaller financial institutions with platform solutions for improving the customer experience (CX), fighting financial fraud, and increasing operational efficiency. Utilizing web, mobile, SMS texts, email, voice, chatbots and other communication technology channels including digital voice assistants that enable Conversational Voice Banking, ENACOMM harnesses artificial intelligence, big data, biometrics and more to help organizations provide bank customers and credit union members with a best-in-class, omnichannel self-service experience that is convenient, secure, and user-friendly. A frontrunner in self-service technologies including intelligent, personalized interactive voice response (IVR) for over three decades, the company’s customer base ranges from community credit unions and community banks to the largest financial institutions in the United States. Offering financial institutions intelligent interactions and user authentication technologies as hosted services or on-demand through the “cloud,” ENACOMM was named a “Top 10 Retail Banking Solution Provider” by Banking CIO Outlook magazine. ENACOMM processes more than 1,000,000 customer interactions and automated data transactions every day.

About PSCU



PSCU, the nation’s premier payments CUSO, supports the success of more than 1,900 credit unions representing more than 6.9 billion transactions annually. Committed to service excellence and focused on innovation, PSCU’s payment processing, risk management, data and analytics, loyalty programs, digital banking, marketing, strategic consulting and mobile platforms help deliver possibilities and seamless member experiences. Comprehensive, 24/7/365 member support is provided by contact centers located throughout the United States. The origin of PSCU’s model is collaboration and scale, and the company has leveraged its influence on behalf of credit unions and their members for more than 40 years. Today, PSCU provides an end-to-end, competitive advantage that enables credit unions to securely grow and meet evolving consumer demands. For more information, visit pscu.com .

