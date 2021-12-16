Archipelago Expands Executive Team with Addition of Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Financial & Business Officer to Lead Strategic Growth in 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archipelago , an AI-driven technology platform that connects and transforms property risk data for large commercial property owners and enables them to use their own data to improve their insurance outcomes, has named Erroin Martin and Sarah Mears Kim to their executive team. Martin joins the company as Chief Revenue Officer and Kim as Chief Financial & Business Officer.



The Archipelago platform enables large commercial property owners to connect, manage and analyze detailed and high-quality risk and insurance data about their insured exposures and communicate and securely share these data and insights with their insurance brokers and carriers across the market. Underwriters use this enriched, verified commercial property data to evaluate the risk as they write commercial property insurance, better facilitate analysis and drive better decision making by all parties (insurance buyers, brokers and carriers) throughout the property life cycle. Since publicly launching in August 2020, the advanced data analytics and insights generated by Archipelago’s platform has empowered the largest commercial property owners and managers in the world (such as Prologis, JLL, Alexandria Real Estate Equities) to manage their risks, improve their portfolio’s resiliency and improve their insurance outcomes. Over 600,000 commercial properties with total insured values of $5 trillion are currently on the Archipelago platform.

Erroin Martin joins the company as an experienced revenue leader, having managed international business, finance, planning, and business development, as well as over ten years in enterprise technology sales. Martin will lead sales, marketing, customer support, corporate development, and RevOps for Archipelago. Prior to joining, Martin served as Vice President at Wire, an encrypted communications software company. He’s also served as Senior Vice President of Sales at two prior AI companies, Qordoba and Conversica.

Sarah Kim joins Archipelago with more than twenty years of experience as an investor and operator in technology, insurance and financial services. Kim will lead all aspects of financial management for the company, including financial planning and analysis, corporate development, capital raising, legal, and accounting. She will be partnering with the CEO and founders on corporate strategy, business models and partnerships. Before joining Archipelago, Kim was the Senior Director of the Investment Strategy Group at ICONIQ Capital, where she led investing efforts in private equity and venture capital. Sarah also served on the Board of Directors for ABR Re, a Bermuda-based insurance carrier. Sarah previously served as the Vice President of Finance at The Climate Corporation, an insurance technology company. Earlier in her career, Sarah worked in Corporate Development at Willis, the third largest global insurance broker.

“I am thrilled to be starting the new year by adding two outstanding leaders to our team,” said Hemant Shah, CEO and co-founder of Archipelago. “Bringing data-driven transparency to the commercial property risk management and insurance market will be a dynamic transformation across the ecosystem. I’m thrilled to partner with them on this journey.”

Archipelago is Hemant Shah’s second company. He previously co-founded Risk Management Solutions (RMS - acquired recently by Moody’s), the leading catastrophe risk modeling firm serving the global insurance industry. Hemant founded RMS as a graduate student at Stanford University and grew it from zero to the market leader with over 1200 employees.

About Archipelago

Archipelago is an AI technology and data analytics company that is transforming how commercial property risks are understood and managed by their owners, operators and risk managers as well as how brokers and insurers more efficiently connect to high-quality data to deliver innovative services and coverage solutions to their customers. Learn more at OnArchipelago.com .