CLEAResult ATLAS™ Academy: Bringing Efficiency Education Tools to Utilities, Trade Allies and Consumers Nationwide

Austin, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This winter, we’re making it easier than ever for utilities, trade allies and consumers to grow their energy efficiency knowledge and understanding of its technologies lead to environmental sustainability. As part of the CLEAResult ATLAS™ platform, we’re launching CLEAResult ATLAS™ Academy, an e-learning digital interface offering on-demand trainings, do-it-yourself tips, weatherization techniques and home efficiency tools for saving energy and lowering the carbon footprints of energy providers, businesses and people across North America.

“For years, CLEAResult has been providing utilities with the necessary technical solutions needed to be responsive to the changing demands of energy consumers,” says Shannon Meserole, CLEAResult Senior Learning and Development Manager. “The launch of CLEAResult ATLAS™ Academy allows us to move classroom training directly into the hands of trade allies who are implementing energy efficiency solutions and to consumers using them so energy savings can be achieved across the board.”

CLEAResult ATLAS™ Academy expands access to the game-changing energy efficiency tools found across our data-rich technology platform, connecting customers, distributors and trade allies to valuable content and courses that accelerate energy savings for everyone. Building on other CLEAResult ATLAS™ tools like CLEAResult ATLAS™ Insights and CLEAResult ATLAS™ Marketplace, CLEAResult ATLAS™ Academy meets the different educational demands of stakeholders with the ability to create custom learning modules for unique audiences, curated from our vast catalog and seamlessly integrated existing outside content. The user-friendly, custom e-learning experience encourages communities to confidently reduce energy use and participate in our changing energy landscape.

CLEAResult ATLAS™ Academy’s digital training programs work to address many of the difficulties and challenges that have been growing across the energy industry. Since early 2020, utilities and trade allies have had to explore new ways to onboard and maintain a skilled workforce without in-person trainings or site visits, and consumers have shown a similar hesitancy by avoiding face-to-face interactions where they can. CLEAResult ATLAS™ Academy meets both these needs and more, allowing for flexible, safe and dependable service by taking the “in-person” aspect out of routine energy interactions.

Our teams have been piloting CLEAResult ATLAS™ Academy with several utility operators and trade allies nationwide. Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) was among the first to launch CLEAResult ATLAS™ Academy in February 2021, leveraging its capabilities and tools throughout the company’s portfolio of work. The program created e-learning solutions crafted by our energy experts specifically for SWEPCO’s needs, allowing instant access to deployable training opportunities.

“Over the last 18 months, we’ve had to ensure that SWEPCO is not only offering customers the same safe and reliable service they’re used to under normal conditions, but that our service contractors have reliable access to the tools they need to succeed,” said Sherry McCormack, EE & Consumer Programs Manager at SWEPCO. “The streamlined tools within CLEAResult ATLAS™ Academy have given us the flexibility to keep developing a trained network of energy service professionals that our customers can always count on.”

CLEAResult ATLAS™ is the foundation that connects all our energy efficiency solutions in a single, interconnected framework. CLEAResult ATLAS™ integrates third-party data sources and legacy systems into a fully scalable technology offering that is built to streamline expansion of efficiency programs and help utilities better manage shifting baselines and customer needs by consolidating energy programs into a single online portal.

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency and demand response solutions in North America. Through proven demand side management strategies tailored to clients’ unique needs, CLEAResult combines the strength of our energy experts and innovative technology to help over 250 utilities change the way people use energy. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,500 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is a portfolio company of the private equity firm TPG and The Rise Fund, a global impact fund led by TPG. For more information, visit clearesult.com.

