Todos Medical to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar Entitled Tollovir™: a Potential Treatment for Covid-19

NLC Pharma and Todos agree to extend closing date for formation of 3CL Sciences to December 31, 2021 while the companies complete legal due diligence

New York, NY, Alpharetta, GA and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, together with its 3CL biology joint venture partner NLC Pharma, Ltd., announced today that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar entitled Tollovir™: a Potential Treatment for Covid-19 on December 22, 2021 at 12:00pm ET.

This webinar will feature presentations from KOLs Yossef Av-Gay, Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia, and David Greenberg, MD, Faculty Member of Health Sciences of the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

• Dr. Av-Gay will discuss the mechanics of SARS-CoV-2 viral replication, 3CL protease biology and the relevant benefits of targeting 3CL protease with respect to viral replication, NEMO cleavage inhibition and its role potentially downregulating innate immune response to infection.

• Dr. Greenberg will present a review of SARS-CoV-2 virus biology and what the relevant therapeutic targets are for antiviral intervention, which interventions are being evaluated, and what occurs in the state of hyper-inflammation and cytokine storm that occurs.

A presentation by Dr. Dorit Arad, NLC Pharma, JV partner with Todos Medical, will discuss 3CL protease inhibition and the various medicines targeting it. Todos will examine the competitive landscape referencing past studies as well discuss what is upcoming, including Todos Medical’s Tollovir™ 3CL protease inhibitor oral antiviral Phase II Covid-19 trial results in hospitalized patents, expected to be released to the public in December 2021, or early January 2022.

A question and answer session will follow. To register for the event, please click here.

David Greenberg, MD is an Associated Professor at the Faculty of Health Sciences of the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. He is serving as the Chairman of the Israeli Clinical Pediatric Society. Dr. Greenberg is a member of the COVID vaccines advisory team for the Ministry of Health in Israel.

Dr. Greenberg obtained his MD from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Beer-Sheva, Israel in 1991, was boarded in Pediatrics in 1996, and did his fellowship in Pediatric Infectious Diseases at “The Children’s Hospital” in Vancouver from 1997 to 1999. He was boarded in Infectious Diseases in Israel in 2000. He joined the Department of Pediatrics and the Pediatric Infectious Disease Unit of Soroka University Medical Center as a pediatrician and a senior consultant in Pediatric Infectious Diseases in 1999. In collaboration with various researchers from several universities worldwide, Dr. Greenberg was a member World Health Organization Pneumonia Vaccine Trial Investigators’ Group and of the Pneumococcal Molecular Epidemiology Network (PMEN).

Dr. Greenberg’s research activities focus on respiratory infections such as pneumonia and otitis media, on vaccines such as the pneumococcal conjugated vaccines and on invasive infections such as bacteremia and meningitis mostly caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae. He is particularly interested in epidemiology, molecular epidemiology and carriage of S. pneumoniae as well as in and the spread of antibiotic resistant pneumococci in the community. He is author or co-author of over 80 publications.

Yossef Av-Gay, PhD is a University of British Columbia (UBC) professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases, Faculty of Medicine and is an associate member of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Faculty of Sciences. He is also an associate member of the department of microbiology and immunology and holds an adjunct professorship at the medical school of Ben Gurion University of the Negev, Israel.

Prof. Av-Gay received his BSc in Biology, MSc in Microbiology, and PhD in Microbial Genetics – all from Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel, and advanced training at John Innes Institute, Norwich, UK, Albert Einstein Collage of Medicine, New York and UBC Microbiology.

Prof. Av-Gay authored over 100 peer review scientific publications, review articles, book chapters and 15 patents. Prof. Av-Gay served as an editor for the Journal of Biological Chemistry (2010-2015), and on scientific advisory boards of several biotechnology companies. Prof. Av-Gay is a member of the scientific review panels of the Canadian Institute of Health Research Microbiology and Infectious Disease (2009-2016) and Foundation and Project Grants (2016-), the French Agence Nationale de la Recherche, Innovative Medicine Innovations, The UK Wellcome Trust, US National Institute of Health, and the European Commission FP6, FP7 and Horizon 2020 programs.

Concurrent with this announcement, the Company, along with NLC Pharma, have agreed to extend the closing date for the formation of their new joint venture 3CL Sciences (60% owned by Todos / 40% owned by NLC Pharma) to December 31, 2021 in order to allow for the completion of legal due diligence by both companies.

For more information, please visit www.todosmedical.com. For more information on the Company’s CLIA/CAP certified lab Provista Diagnostics, Inc. please visit www.provistadx.com.

