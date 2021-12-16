Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s Return of the Boonton Christmas Tree Sale Supports nourish.NJ

Bedminster, NJ, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- This holiday season Peapack-Gladstone Bank announced the return of the nostalgic annual Boonton Christmas Tree Sale. The inaugural event was reminiscent of past sales sponsored by the local Kiwanis Club. Held November 26 to December 5, the live tree sale was orchestrated entirely by Peapack-Gladstone Bank volunteers who teamed up, helping families find their perfect tree. Offering a wide variety of species and selling more than 250 trees, one hundred percent of this year’s sales and donations totaling $27,750 will benefit nourish.NJ in Morristown, supporting their efforts to alleviate the struggles of homelessness and hunger in our municipalities.



The sale was held at the Bank’s newest retail location at 104 Ely Place, Boonton. “Peapack-Gladstone Bank knows how important a Christmas tree is to a family’s holiday tradition, so we decided to start the sale the day after Thanksgiving,” said Robert Plante, Executive Vice President and COO at Peapack-Gladstone Bank, “but we never expected to run out so quickly. The Bank planned this festive event to bring back an old-fashioned quality to the community, and we were excited to see the large number of families that came out to enjoy the festivities and select a tree to support a local charity.”

This year’s Boonton Christmas tree sale was the first in the return of this annual holiday tradition, where each year, a new community beneficiary will be named. Founded in 1921 and celebrating its 100th Anniversary, Peapack-Gladstone Bank values its ties with community. “The Boonton Christmas Tree Sale will be a place where families can make long lasting memories,” said Daniela Oldham, Vice President, Retail Private Banker at the Bank’s Boonton location. “The Bank is committed to making a difference in our municipalities both now and for many Christmases to come.”

About the Company

